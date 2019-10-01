HiSmile Skyrockets Social Advertising Performance with Brand Networks

HiSmile Partners with Brand Networks; Increases ROAS and Cuts Costs During Busiest Sales Period

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Networks , the advertising optimization platform and cross-channel managed media services provider, today announced that oral cosmetics company HiSmile was able to accelerate growth by driving cost-efficient conversions and maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS) through social advertising with Brand Networks . HiSmile, well known for its savvy influencer marketing that launched the teeth whitening startup into a multimillion-dollar empire, understood the value of Facebook’s social advertising ecosystem and worked with Brand Networks to automate and scale digital advertising efforts for cost and performance.



For HiSmile, a self-funded company, cost efficiency was a top priority. With Brand Networks, HiSmile utilized automation technology across its Facebook campaigns to make sure they would get the most out of their investment. Combining the power of Facebook advertising with Brand Networks’ proprietary AI-powered technology, HiSmile saw a 33 percent increase in ROAS and a 29 percent decrease in cost per acquisitions (CPA), which inspired a 63 percent increase in ad spend during their busiest sales period.

“When our team started HiSmile, we exhausted our savings, and the only way to grow was to make that money go as far as possible – it was sink or swim,” said Alex Tomic, Co-Founder of HiSmile. “At first, we were doing everything manually, but quickly realized we were leaving money on the table. To help us scale efficiently, our marketing team started using Iris by Brand Networks, which has worked wonders, especially during big consumer moments during the holidays.”

To make sure their Facebook ad campaigns were converting at the lowest price point possible, HiSmile adjusted the optimization cycles inside Iris by Brand Networks to ensure it was constantly monitoring ad spend. They were able to automatically shift budgets based on an Ad Sets’ performance, eliminating the ones that were not performing well. Additionally, HiSmile decided how much it was willing to pay for an optimization event for someone in its target audience, allowing Brand Networks technology to optimize bid strategy, making sure HiSmile got the most for its money.

“HiSmile knows that a presence on platforms like Facebook and Instagram is crucial to success, and have become extremely savvy with leveraging these social networks to grow their consumer base,” said E.J. Freni, Chief Revenue Officer at Brand Networks. “Yet, performance can be pricey, especially when tracked manually. That’s where our award-winning AI technology comes in, to help fast-growing advertisers like HiSmile optimize ad spend and see their ROAS skyrocket.”

For more information about HiSmile’s campaign, strategy, and results, click here. To learn more about Brand Networks’ technology and Managed Media Services, visit bn.co .

About Brand Networks

Brand Networks solves the newest and toughest media challenges for the world’s most impactful brands and agencies. Since 2005, the company has created marketing and advertising solutions that blend engineering and expertise to make media work across every digital touchpoint. More than 1,500 businesses trust Brand Networks to develop winning media strategies and deliver holistic brand experiences across social, display, video, connected TV and Amazon. The company is headquartered in Boston with 10 offices worldwide.

