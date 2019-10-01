Honda Marine Announces New Agreement with SanJuanYachts Company to be Exclusive OEM Outboard Supplier, Broadening Reach in High-Performance, Luxury Sportfishing Market

Honda Marine enters into an exclusive agreement with SanJuanYachts, supplying its BF250 Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST®) electronically controlled outboard motors as original equipment to power the boatbuilder’s all-new SJ32 luxury fishing center console boats.

The SanJuanYachts SJ32 prototype, showcased at IBEX, was designed and built to precise, exacting standards for the ultimate in sportfishing.

Honda iST BF250 models integrate innovative design, a sleek new Progressive V Form style, improved corrosion resistance, streamlined maintenance and an expanded number of rigging options for ease of use.

The powerful new alliance expands the presence of both companies in the luxury sportfishing segment.

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Marine , marketer of a complete range of outboard marine four-stroke engines, announced today at the 2019 International Boat Builder's Exhibition (IBEX) trade venue an exclusive new OEM agreement with SanJuanYachts . Founded in 1998, SanJuanYachts is a luxury yacht company that embraces the simple vision of redefining the motor yacht, priding itself on singular customer focus in the crafting and high-performance engineering of 30-48-foot vessels. At IBEX, the boatbuilder has unveiled a prototype of its new sportfishing yacht, the SJ32, which expands the company’s reach beyond the premium pleasure boat category into the segment of luxury sportfishing.

According to the terms of the exclusive new agreement, Honda Marine will supply SanJuanYachts its BF250 Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST®) electronically controlled outboard motors as original equipment to power the boatbuilder’s all-new SJ32 luxury fishing center console boats. Powered by twin Honda Marine BF250 iST outboards, the SJ32 prototype can support speeds as high as 55 mph. At this year’s IBEX show in Tampa, Florida, October 1-3, the two companies will showcase their powerful new alliance—a partnership forged in innovation, high-performance and advanced technology—at the Honda Marine indoor booth, #3-925, as well as at outdoor exhibit #9117 and dock exhibit #14-D.

For 55 years, Honda Marine has set new benchmarks for fuel efficiency, quiet operation, and low emissions with its comprehensive line of four-stroke outboard engines that share the same unparalleled durability, quality, and reliability of its legendary automobiles. The SanJuanYachts SJ32 all-new prototype was designed and built to precise, exacting standards for the ultimate in sportfishing. The renowned yacht architect Ward Setzer utilized 25 years of experience in boat design, taking on the assignment to produce a luxury fishing yacht with a beautiful, unique hull design, luxurious appointments and functional features suitable especially for anglers.

“Helping design an entirely new boat from the waterline up, it has been an exciting opportunity for Honda Marine to work with the visionaries and planners at SanJuanYachts to develop the unique, powerful new SJ32 prototype,” said Michael Rickey, Senior Manager, Honda Marine. “Among marine engine manufacturers, Honda has unparalleled experience in engine performance across the whole spectrum of automotive, racing, jet, powersports, power equipment and marine applications. Honda believes in the power of dreams, and we are proud to help SanJuanYachts realize its own dreams of designing a new luxury yacht and break into a new market.”

Targeting the heart of the boating market, the refreshed Honda iST BF250 models, recently launched and now on-sale at Honda Marine dealers nationwide, mark the newest evolution in the company’s product line, integrating innovative design, a sleek new Progressive V Form style, improved corrosion resistance, streamlined maintenance and an expanded number of rigging options for ease of use. The new motors are engineered to meet the requirements and needs of a broad number of boat types including pontoon, aluminum, fiberglass, bass boats and sportfishing yachts. Whether boaters are weekend cruisers or commercial (including government and law enforcement) users, these enhanced V6 motors deliver what every marine enthusiast wants—high performance, reliability, and maximum time on the water.

“Our partnership with Honda Marine began on day one, and we designed the SJ32 exclusively for the Honda BF250 iST engines. SanJuanYachts had been interested in entering the sportfishing market for some time but didn’t have total confidence to be successful until we collaborated with Honda Marine,” said Gilbert Villareal, CEO of SanJuanYachts. “Meeting with all of our suppliers and providing comprehensive marine engineering knowledge and experience, Honda has become an invaluable partner. Our team knew we could merge the SanJuanYachts heritage with the Honda reputation of premium engine technology and performance to produce a luxury fishing yacht that would stand alone in its class.”

The Honda BF250 iST outboard motors, available in either Aquamarine Silver or Grand Prix White, feature a long (20-inch), extra-long (25-inch, Std/Ctr) or ultra-long (30-inch, Std/Ctr) shaft. The revamped outboard also offers an industry-best True 5-year, non-declining factory warranty that is the same on the last day as it is on the first. With models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-Star standards, ensuring their availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Editor's Notes:



About Honda Marine

Honda Marine markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for 55 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Follow Honda Marine and Honda Power Equipment news and video on:

marine.honda.com

honda.com

hondanews.com



Facebook: www.facebook.com/hondamarine

Twitter: www.twitter.com/hondamarine

YouTube: www.youtube.com/honda

About SanJuanYachts

Founded in 1998, SanJuanYachts is a luxury yacht company that embraces the simple vision of redefining the motor yacht. The boatbuilder prides itself on focusing on one customer at a time in the crafting and high-performance engineering of 30-48-foot vessels, its newest segment catering to the 32-foot luxury center console fishing boat. The company operates a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly four-acre boatyard located in Detroit, Michigan in close proximity to the Great Lakes. As one of the cleanest, greenest yacht builders in the United States, SanJuanYachts believes environmental stewardship is the natural goal of a boat builder, and the Company continues to invest heavily in ecologically non-impactful manufacturing processes. The Company also offers services that include yacht building, management and outfitting. More information is available at http://www.sanjuanyachts.com.

Media Contacts / For more information:

Davis Adams

Communications Manager, Honda Marine

770.712.3082 phone

davis_adams@ahm.honda.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7e95810-818c-41e8-ae64-7c53671eb16c

Honda Marine BF250s_SanJuanYachts SJ32 Prototype_lifestyle image Honda Marine Announces New Exclusive OEM Agreement with SanJuanYachts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.