Robin.io Adds Simone Sassoli, Chief Customer Officer, to Its Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- Former Cisco Executive Brings Track Record of Delivering Exponential Growth for Leading Companies



SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, provider of the industry’s leading Hyperconverged Kubernetes solution , today announced that Simone Sassoli has joined Robin.io as Chief Customer Officer to lead the company’s growing Customer Success team. Sassoli, who joins Robin from Cisco where he led global product strategy and management for the company’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions business unit, will be responsible for go-to-market and support activities at Robin. This includes helping customers deliver a self-service experience for enterprise workloads including Big Data and Databases with automated workflows, scaling and lifecycle management using Robin Platform.

A seasoned executive, Sassoli brings to Robin over 20 years of experience in general management, sales and marketing, engineering and customer support. He has built worldwide high-performance teams and led global product strategy and management for leading companies including Cisco, RGB Networks, SeaChange International and General Instrument.

“We’re delighted to welcome Simone to the Robin family,” said Jef Graham , CEO of Robin.io. “At Robin, we’re seeing demand for our technology increase at an explosive pace as more enterprises look to modernize their data infrastructure – a huge priority for today’s businesses. The addition of Simone as Chief Customer Officer will further accelerate this growth and, also, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction.”

“I am very excited to join Robin when the company is registering 6x year-over-year growth,” said Simone Sassoli, Chief Customer Officer for Robin. “Leading the Customer Success team gives me the privilege of bringing to today’s enterprises the ability to improve developer productivity, enhance manageability and radically lower TCO. I look forward to continuing to drive success for Robin’s customers as the company enters the next phase of its growth.”

About Robin.io

Robin.io brings advanced storage and data management that extend the Agility, Efficiency and Portability of Kubernetes to All Stateful Applications, even complex Big Data, Databases, AI/ML and Custom Apps, on Any Infrastructure, On-Premise, Hybrid Cloud or Multi-Cloud. ROBIN Platform is the industry’s first Hyperconverged solution that enables big data, databases and AI/ML as a Service on Kubernetes. ROBIN Storage delivers bare-metal performance and enables powerful data management capabilities such as snapshots, backup, and migration to support even the most demanding data-intensive workloads. With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Red Hat, Cisco and Veritas, Robin.io seeks to reinvent IT Infrastructure and put the focus back on what matters most – The Applications. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA and Hasso Plattner Ventures .

Website: www.robin.io

Twitter: twitter.com/Robin4K8S

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/robin4k8s

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Robin4K8S

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and ROBIN Hyperconverged Kubernetes Platform for Enterprise Applications and Application-to-Spindle Quality of Service Guarantee are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Andrea Corry

Robin.io

(925) 640-5482

press@robin.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.