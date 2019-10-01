AS CHILE AGGRESSIVELY PROMOTES GREEN TRANSPORTATION BLINK AND ELECTROCHILE JOIN FORCES TO EXPAND THE COUNTRY’S EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

/EIN News/ -- MULTIYEAR AGREEMENT BRINGS THE FASTEST LEVEL 2 CHARGING STATIONS TO THE COUNTRY



Miami Beach, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging products, announced today that the company has entered into a multi-year agreement with ElectroChile to bring electric vehicle charging stations to Chile, supporting its emphasis on green, clean transportation. The agreement comes just months after the Country took shipment of its first fleet of 100 electric buses which the Chileans hope will revolutionize their public transportation. 1

The agreement between US-based Blink Charging and Chilean ElectroChile SpA provides the structure for joint promotion and deployment of the fastest Level 2 EV charging equipment available, the Blink IQ 200 electric vehicle charging stations, across the Country.

“It is exciting to take this step with Blink, bringing the infrastructure required for mass adoption of electric vehicles in Chile. We’ve seen impressive efforts by our government to abate pollution through the availability and encouragement of electric vehicles, taxis, public buses, and even electric scooters. Making Blink equipment available will only help with adoption of these greener transportation alternatives,” stated Raimundo Aranguiz, ElectroChile General Manager.

Chilean Energy Minister Sussana Jimenez has publicly encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles stating the country would like to have 40 percent of Chile’s private fleet and 100 percent of public vehicle fleets electrified by 2050. 1

“We are thrilled to be continuing our mission of making EV charging solutions available and easily accessible across the globe. Partnering with ElectroChile was a natural fit for Blink and presents an exciting opportunity to expand the infrastructure needed for the mass adoption of electric vehicles,” shared Michael D. Farkas, Blink Founder, and CEO.

With few publicly available EV charging stations, this is the first step in encouraging the use of electric vehicles in Chile. Blink, together with ElectroChile, will educate business owners, companies, and municipalities of the benefits of providing EV charging stations to their visitors, shoppers, employees, and constituents. The availability of EV charging at these locations will reassure drivers of electric vehicles that they can always find somewhere to charge on and continue on their way.

The Blink IQ 200 is currently the leading EV charging equipment owner and operator in the U.S., offering drivers the fastest Level 2 AC charge. The charging stations deliver up to 19.2 kWh output and can be deployed on circuits ranging from 12 – 100 amps. Blink currently has deployed more than 15,000 charging stations across the U.S. and plans to work vigorously with ElectroChile to install them across Chile as well.

For more information regarding the agreement or for details regarding installing EV charging stations, please contact Blink at (888) 998-2546.

ABOUT ELECTROCHILE

ElectroChile SpA, a company with vast experience in the field of energy, lighting and electromobility, highlighting among its achievements having a built a team with that has a strong background in LED lighting and Eco Lighting projects in both the private and public sectors.

With more than 15 years linked to innovative projects and a service network throughout Chile, ElectroChile provides its customers with the support to carry out their electro mobility needs. For more information about ElectroChile, please contact Raimundo.aranguiz@electrochile.cl.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING



Blink Charging is a leading owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean, and South America. With a long history as a pioneer in the EV industry and a dedicated team with immense knowledge of the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred, trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV Charging Stations deployed. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK

