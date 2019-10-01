Reveal Data Furthers International Expansion with Appointment of New Vice President

Industry Veteran Johanna Mustapic Joins Reveal Data to Lead Canadian Operations

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal Data, the leading provider of eDiscovery and investigation software and services tailored for global use, today announced that it has appointed Johanna Mustapic as vice president of business development for Canada. The addition complements a new data center in Montreal. The expansion into Canada represents the company’s goal to continue worldwide growth and to provide solutions and services that make global eDiscovery accessible to all legal organizations.



The eDiscovery needs of lawyers in Canada closely mirror those of U.S. and UK legal professionals. Canadian practitioners seek sophisticated tools to reduce overall datasets efficiently and effectively, reducing costs and speeding discovery at the same time. They also have similar concerns with data privacy and security of important client data. With the investment in Canada, Reveal Data is uniquely positioned to help legal professionals there better serve their clients and stakeholders while still complying with data privacy regulations.

New Vice President Johanna Mustapic

“We’re pleased to welcome Johanna as we assertively expand our global presence,” says Wendell Jisa, chief executive officer for Reveal Data. “Her experience, the knowledge of the entire Reveal Data team and our eDiscovery and investigation solution will help clients successfully navigate the complications of eDiscovery in Canada and worldwide.”

In her role as vice president of business development, Mustapic will focus on growing the company’s presence in Canada. She began her legal career with positions at the Canadian Department of Justice and Miller Thomson LLP. In 2000, she founded Triage Data Solutions, a document management company that specializes in eDiscovery, litigation support and evidence gathering. Reveal Data and Triage Data Solutions will retain a strategic working partnership to further business development.

The company announced in August that it has more than 19 data centers across five continents. While the latest data center was established in Tokyo, it has also launched one in Montreal as proof of its commitment to Canada. The variety of locations empowers law firms, corporate legal departments and service providers to host data where needed and benefit from a scalable and secure infrastructure.

In addition to the data centers, Reveal Data assists legal organizations with international data privacy requirements, offers experienced consultants and support around the globe and features a multilingual user interface that detects more than 160 languages with its cloud-based solution.

About Reveal Data Corporation

Reveal Data, founded in 2008, gives law firms, corporate legal departments and service providers eDiscovery and investigation software and services tailored for global use. A highly scalable, cloud-based solution, it offers 19 data centers worldwide, compliance with international data privacy protocols, multilingual user interfaces, the automatic detection of more than 160 languages and worldwide consulting and support services. Reveal Data creates productivity with a familiar interface and intuitive design so that legal professionals can focus on review, not training. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in Washington, DC, and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit www.revealdata.com/ .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for Reveal Data

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.