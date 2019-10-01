BINOVI BY EYECARROT EXHIBITING DURING THE IAFNR 2019 CONFERENCE AND 10th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION IN HENDERSON, NEVADA!

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) will be exhibiting Binovi Touch during the IAFNR 2019 Conference held in Henderson, Nevada, in October. The International Association of Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation (IAFNR) Conference will focus upon the promotion, protection and advancement of interdisciplinary scientific and clinical Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation Sciences at the national and international levels, offering IAFNR Certificate Program, which will help extend the reach of functional neurology training by providing education and training in a tiered fashion appealing to practitioners across many fields.

“I am very pleased to hear that the Binovi Touch will be featured at the IAFNR conference. As a Neuro-Optometrist and Sports Vision practitioner, I have used Binovi Touch with my pediatric/developmental vision patients, my brain injury/concussion patients and of course my amateur and professional athletes. This tool has been invaluable in improving proaction and reaction time, anticipation timing, expanding peripheral vision and visual cognitive skills. On the forefront there are many tools that will be coming out soon that will enhance the Binovi Touch experience. Beside the product, the management team behind the Binovi Touch are exceptional and open to new ideas and concepts.” commented IAFNR Board of Directors, Dr. Charles Shidlofsky, O.D., FCOVD

In addition, IAFNR, is working in conjunction with the National Institute for Brain and Rehabilitation Sciences and the Nazareth Academic Institution to conduct a variety of research projects. Fellows have produced translational research in fundamental biomedical technologies. Applications in Autism & Developmental Disorders, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, PTSD, coma & consciousness, sensation/perception, and in locomotion are ongoing at labs in Cuba, & Israel.

"We're excited to showcase Binovi to the members of IAFNR during their 10th Annual Conference in Henderson, Nevada. The Binovi Platform is particularly suited for IAFNR members and their patients with its proven tools, innovative technology, expert knowledge, and data tracking and analysis. We look forward to continue our work with IAFNR members and directors.” commented Eyecarrot Founder and CEO Adam Cegielski.

The company looks forward to participating in this year’s conference.

About IAFNR

The International Association of Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation (IAFNR) was formed in 2010 to promote, protect and advance interdisciplinary scientific and clinical Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation Sciences at the national and international levels. The Mission of IAFNR is to support and present world class research in the area of Functional Neurology. The ultimate vision for IAFNR is a large world-wide organization that has a wide cross section of members from all different professional that are interested in understanding and learning functional neurology. IAFNR is an organization that is primarily focused on practical applications that will improve the health of suffering people, prevent illness and lower healthcare costs.

About Dr. Charles Shidlofsky

Dr. Shidlofsky has been very active in Neuro-developmental Optometry for most of his years in practice. He has developed and integrated many unique therapies that have helped thousands of children who have struggled in school due to vision problems often seen in: ADD/ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorders as well as some of the classic vision problems related to focusing, eye teaming, eye movement skills, visual spatial skills and vision perception issues. He has expanded his work to include those with traumatic and acquired brain injury, stroke and other neurological processing problems. In addition, he works with several professional sports teams in the Dallas area as well as weekend athletes on developing vision skills. Dr. Shidlofsky is a Clinical Director for the Special Olympics Opening Eyes Program. Dr. Shidlofsky completed his Fellowship for the College of Optometrists in Vision Development in 2011. In addition, he is an Adjunct Professor of Optometry at: Southern College of Optometry, University of Houston College of Optometry, University of Incarnate Word-Rosenberg College of Optometry and Western University College of Optometry. He is also director of a private practice residency program in pediatrics/vision therapy/sports vision and neuro-vision rehabilitation through Southern College of Optometry.

About Binovi by Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi, a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Tania Archer

Head of Global Marketing I Sales I Strategic Partnerships

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tania Archer Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. 1 (844) 866-6162 tarcher@eyecarrot.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.