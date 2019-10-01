Marketplace Strategy Has Become an Amazon Advertising Partner in New Find-A-Partner Directory

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Marketplace Strategy (MPS) has become an Amazon Advertising partner with its inclusion in Amazon Advertising’s find-a-partner directory . The directory lists selected tool providers and managed service providers, making them available to brands and retailers looking for assistance.



MPS has worked closely with Amazon Advertising’s team for a few years and are thrilled to be part of the directory.

MPS has 18 employees accredited with one or more Amazon Advertising accreditations. Three of its employees hold all four accreditations; Amazon’s Learning Console’s Early Adopter, Amazon Advertising Sponsored Ads – US Marketplace Accreditation, Amazon Advertising Planning & Strategy – US Marketplace Accreditation, and Amazon Advertising Programmatic Campaigns – US Marketplace Accreditation.

“MPS has worked with the Amazon Advertising team for a few years and it’s great to see this evolve into inclusion in their find a partner directory,” said Drew Kraemer, Marketplace Strategy CEO. “At MPS, it’s a priority to make sure our teams are trained and educated to provide clients with top-notch strategy and recommendations.

“We’re committed to growing these teams, putting them in a position to earn accreditations and help clients invest their ad dollars in the best way possible. Our inclusion in the find-a-partner directory is representative of the commitment MPS has to our employees and clients alike.”

As an Amazon Advertising partner, MPS is focused on optimizing its clients’ Amazon presence and driving growth through advertising. MPS provides support in both search and programmatic advertising. Visit the find-a-partner directory to see our listing.

About Marketplace Strategy (MPS)

MPS is a marketplace sales acceleration agency; hyper-focused on a brand’s Amazon presence and performance. We use a holistic, full-funnel approach to grow sales and create an ideal presence for brands. MPS’s strategists pull the appropriate levers to help brands reach their goals, working as an extension of our clients’ teams. For more information, visit marketplacestrategy.com/mps-approach/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Katie Burger

DiGennaro Communications

katie.burger@digennaro-usa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.