BrainsWay Announces Innovative Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation System Showcase Presentation at this Year’s Psych Congress Meeting

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY, TASE: BWAY), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, announced today they will be hosting “Advances in Neuromodulation for the Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Conditions”, an innovation showcase on their deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS) device, as well as other educational activities, during the Psych Congress Meeting being held from October 3-6 in San Diego, CA.



Manish Sheth, MD, Ph.D., from Achieve TMS will be presenting at the innovation showcase and will discuss key advances in neuromodulation, such as dTMS, to treat a number of neuropsychiatric conditions, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as well as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

SHOWCASE PRESENTATION DETAILS

Title: “Advances in Neuromodulation for the Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Conditions”

Date: Saturday, October 5 th

Time: 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. PT

Presenter: Manish Sheth, MD, Ph.D., medical director & psychiatrist at Achieve TMS

Location: Halls DE

BrainsWay is also exhibiting at the conference and offering hands-on demonstrations of the dTMS device, allowing physicians to experience first-hand how the device can easily and seamlessly be integrated into their practice. Educational materials featuring statistically significant data from the recent landmark European study, demonstrating that dTMS plus standard medication is significantly more effective at reducing depression levels among MDD patients compared with standard medication-alone, will also be available at the booth.

“This year’s Psych Congress provides BrainsWay an excellent setting to showcase our innovative dTMS technology and recent results from the landmark European study, which continues to propel us forward,” said David Zacut, MD, founder and chairman of the board of BrainsWay. “We will continue to support physicians as they further integrate dTMS into the standard of care protocol for their patients who are living with treatment-resistant MDD and OCD.”

About Psych Congress

Psych Congress serves as a unique, integrated forum to connect members of the entire mental health team—psychiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, psychologists, primary care physicians, and other mental health professionals—with the foremost experts in mental health to improve patient outcomes through education.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 (for MDD) and in August 2018 (for OCD). BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in other psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders, including smoking cessation and post-traumatic stress disorder, and is planning trials for opioid addiction, fatigue in multiple sclerosis (MS) and post-stroke rehabilitation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs and intentions, including with respect to the favorability and timing of the final results of the clinical study for inducing smoking cessation. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Company’s anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Company’s intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

Lazar Partners

Phone: +1 917-497-2867

esandoval@lazarpartners.com



