Personalized Gifts and Cards Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Personalized Gifts and Cards Market 2019 Analysis (By Segment, Product And Applications) And Forecasts To 2025

Description

Personalized gifts refer to gifts that are conventionally meant to carry a person’s specific details like full name, surname, first name, or the initials of the person on them. In present years, personalized gifts are produced and delivered in different ways such as unique photos, designs, as well as logos. Such gifts are also presented in different styles, techniques, as well as colors to accommodate the personal preference of the gifter or the gifted. On the other hand, personalized cards refer to greeting cards which are customized and designed to meet the personal requirements of the person gifting them. Such cards may contain names, anecdotes or limericks which hold a certain degree of relatability to the receiver of the gift. It may also contain a heartfelt message stressing on the deep bond between the gifter and the gifted.

Such gifts are made to make the consumers feel special and have gained higher importance owing to the rise in digitization and modern manufacturing processes and technology. However, rapid advances in technology have enabled the products to become more affordable with easier access. Manufacturers have started focusing on consumer preferences to provide better options and maximize sales. Another strategy adopted by market players includes the manufacturing of exclusive and personalized gift customizations to capture broader markets. Product innovation is another key strategy applied by market vendors to capitalize on market opportunities.

Moreover, upscaling awareness towards the environment has led to a proliferation in demand for eco-friendly gifts. This trend is evident, especially in children’s toys sections. Further, increasing internet facilities have led to higher demand and sale of personalized gifts via online stores and e-commerce websites. Also, presence of a wide range of options for consumers, coupled with rising disposable income of such consumers has encouraged more and more consumers to consider personal gifting options, driving the global personalized gift and card market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report : Hallmark Cards, CafePress, Card Factory, Things Remembered, Personalization Mall, Disney, Cimpress, Shutterfly, Funky Pigeon, American Stationery, Hallmark Licensing, Memorable Gifts, Etsy, Redbubble, Signature Gifts, The Original Gift Company, Zazzle, Personalised Memento Company



Market Segmentation

The report has provided a detailed segmental analysis on the global personalized gift and card market. Such dissection has been carried out on the basis of product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the personalized gift and card market are segmented into wearables & accessories, decoration, food and beverages, kitchen and tableware, sports and toys, and greeting cards.

On the basis of end-user, the global personalized gifts and cards market is segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Due to the dawn of the internet and e-commerce, the online distribution channel segment is estimated to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global personalized gifts and card market is studied for the geographical regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to display the fastest growth rate over the estimate period owing to the rising awareness towards personalized gifting. Moreover, rising standard of living and upscaling disposable income are other factors supplementing market growth.

