New SemaConnect App Energizes Electric Vehicle Drivers in North America

Highly anticipated Version 2.0 offers new user interface, expanded account options, and new ways to locate charging stations

Drivers want the best when it comes to charging their EVs. Version 2.0 of the SemaConnect app is just another way that we are continually looking to the future and fine-tuning the charging experience.” — Mahi Reddy, CEO at SemaConnect

BOWIE, MD., USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property markets, announces the new release of the newly updated mobile app on Google Play and the App Store. This new release offers a revamped visual experience, full account management, and new ways to access favorite stations. After beta testing earlier in the summer, Version 2.0 has now been released to all Android and iOS users.

The SemaConnect app is the most popular way to start a charge at a SemaConnect station. Using the mobile app, electric vehicle drivers can locate a charging station and start a charging session at any of SemaConnect’s public stations. Drivers with access to private stations through their workplace or multifamily community can also access those stations through the app.

Features on the new SemaConnect App include:

• Revamped user interface

• Save Favorite Locations for quick and easy charging

• View detailed station pricing

• Manage station access, Network Pass, and event notifications

• View Charging Sessions, Billing History, and Charging Summary reports in real time

“We’re excited to launch the newest version of the SemaConnect app for EV drivers in North America,” said Jesus Ferro, Director of Marketing at SemaConnect. “We are always looking for ways to make charging an electric vehicle simple. With feedback from drivers, we’re excited to make the SemaConnect mobile experience even better than before. The new interface, greater app stability, and Favorite Locations options are just three of the updates that SemaConnect drivers will be excited to see.”

“EV drivers want the best when it comes to charging their electric vehicles,” said Mahi Reddy, CEO at SemaConnect. “Since the original launch of the SemaConnect mobile app, we’ve updated the SemaConnect Network to improve the charging experience and include functionality with OpenADR 2.0b and OCPP charging standards. Version 2.0 of the SemaConnect app is just another way that we are continually looking to the future and fine-tuning the charging experience for our drivers.”

The new SemaConnect app is available for free download to all users on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/for-ev-drivers/semaconnect-mobile-app/ .

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.

