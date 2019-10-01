Agreement in Principle on Tax Convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Morocco

The representatives of the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed in principle on the tax convention between Japan and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Convention includes provisions for the purposes of clarifying the scope of taxation in the two countries, eliminating international double taxation and preventing tax evasion and avoidance, and is expected to promote further mutual investments and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The Convention will be signed after the final text has been fixed and the necessary internal procedures have been completed by each of the two Governments. Thereafter, the Convention will enter into force after the completion of the domestic process in both countries (in the case of Japan, approval by the Diet).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.