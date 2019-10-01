Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Worth $642.3 Million by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Electronic Lab Notebook/ELN Market by Type (Specific, Enterprise), License (Proprietary, Open Source), Mode of Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), & End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CRO, CMO, Academia Research, F&B)- Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the electronic lab notebook market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to reach $642.3 million by 2025.

With the increasing need to optimize laboratory operations by improving efficiency while reducing errors, growing need to adhere to regulations and drive innovation, increasing automation in laboratories, and rising technological advancements; there is a significant growth in the adoption of electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) across the globe. Moreover, the widening application of ELN in industries such as food and beverages, biotechnology, academic research, and contract research organizations is expected to further fuel the market growth. However, data privacy & confidentiality issues, lack of integration standards, and high cost are likely to restrain the growth of this market to some extent in the coming years.

The electronic lab notebook market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 - by product type (cross-disciplinary ELN, specific ELN), license type (proprietary ELN, open-source ELN), mode of delivery (web and cloud based ELN, on-premise ELN), end user (pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs and CMOs, academic research institutes, food and beverage companies, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

In 2019, cross-disciplinary ELN segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall electronic lab notebook market, by product type. Cross-disciplinary or enterprise-wide ELNs are increasingly being adopted as they meet broad range of scientific needs with their ability to provide a suitable environment that is easy to use across multiple disciplines. Moreover, reduced cost of IT overheads, ability to view data across an organization, data standardization, secure storage of an organization’s knowledge and IP in one central location, improved workflow management across disciplines, better collaboration across research areas and exploitation of information for business decisions and strategic planning further contribute to the largest share and the fastest growth of cross-disciplinary ELNs market during the forecast period.

On the basis of license type, proprietary license segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall electronic lab notebook market in 2019 and is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its advantages such as ownership of the software, quick and efficient support, plethora of features, and ability to customize as per requirement.

Based on delivery model, web and cloud based ELN segment is estimated to command a major share and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate for their real time data analysis, easy accessibility, reliability, flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. However, some large organizations are still implementing ELN on-premises due to concerns related to data confidentiality and security on remotely managed servers.

On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical companies are currently the major end users of electronic lab notebooks, mainly due to growing regulatory pressures to maintain data integrity, validity, and security. Moreover, increasing need to improve laboratory productivity and cost efficiency is driving pharmaceutical industries to invest in ELN solutions.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The electronic lab notebook market has witnessed number of new product launches, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in the recent years. The key players operating in the global electronic lab notebook market are Abbott Informatics Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arxspan, LLC, Benchling, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Bio-ITech BV (eLabJournal), ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd (Danaher Corporation), Kinematic Inc., Lab-Ally LLC, LabArchives, LLC., Labfolder GmbH, Labii Inc., LabLynx, Inc., LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabWare, Inc., Mestrelab Research, PerkinElmer, Inc., RURO, Inc., SciNote LLC, Seqome Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product Type

Cross-disciplinary ELN

Specific ELN

Market by License Type

Proprietary ELN

Open-Source ELN

Market by Mode of Delivery

Web &cloud based ELN

On-premise ELN

Market by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Others

Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East and Africa



