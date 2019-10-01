Lundberg Family Farms Names John Harkavy Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- RICHVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, today welcomes John Harkavy as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, where he will lead finance, information and technology operations.

Harkavy brings with him extensive experience working in both privately and publicly traded companies including PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mervyn’s, Dole and Jelly Belly, leading teams big and small to success. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business.

“John brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and we are thrilled to welcome him onto the team,” said Grant Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Family Farms. “His specialized skill set is perfectly aligned with what we’re looking for at Lundberg, and we’re confident he will enrich the company through strategic analysis and accounting.”

“There couldn’t be a more exciting time to join Lundberg Family Farms,” said Harkavy. “I am proud to work for an industry leader in a complex, dynamic category with a commitment to eco-positive farming methods to produce wholesome, healthful rice.”

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram.

Clare Nordstrom Lundberg Family Farms 2128058075 claren@accesstheagency.com



