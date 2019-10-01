Stewart B. Jacobson, DVM, DACVP, Joins BASi as Vice President, Pathology, Filling Key Scientific Leadership Position

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Stewart B. Jacobson, DVM, DACVP, as Vice President, Pathology, effective October 1, 2019. Dr. Jacobson fills an important scientific leadership position within the Company, which continues to invest in key appointments to the leadership team.



Dr. Jacobson is an accomplished executive, skilled in strategic leadership, and brings over eighteen years of experience to the Company. He has held roles of increasing responsibility, leading teams and supporting nonclinical research in multiple well-known contract research organizations.

“Stewart joins us with an impeccable reputation in our industry” said John E. Sagartz, DVM, PhD, DACVP, BASi’s Chief Strategy Officer. “His appointment allows us to accelerate the growth of our pathology center of excellence, and represents an important milestone in our succession planning. Providing high quality pathology services, integrated with our in vivo services, has become increasingly important as we grow our vivarium capacity and continue to support pathology projects originating externally.”

Before joining BASi, Dr. Jacobson led the operations of the anatomic and clinical pathology sections at Battelle Memorial Institute. Prior to Battelle, Dr. Jacobson held senior leadership positions at SNBL USA, CVPath Institute, and Pathology Associates within Charles River Laboratories. Dr. Jacobson began his pathology career at Covance Laboratories as a Staff Pathologist.

Dr. Jacobson received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering/Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He went on to study veterinary medicine at Tufts, where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, then completed a Residency in Veterinary Anatomic Pathology from the University of Connecticut.

“This is an exciting opportunity, to join a company with such a strong reputation in comparative and experimental pathology,” said Dr. Jacobson. “I am confident in our ability to provide thoughtful and innovative support to our clients’ R&D activities, while delivering outstanding service. In addition to supporting internal toxicology projects, our group will continue to provide expert analysis of discovery pharmacology studies and inform biomarker efforts important to translational biology. I look forward to the opportunity to grow and shape a truly unique organization within our industry.”

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. BASi’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

