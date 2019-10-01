Gumas Advertising Names Kyle Gosselin Digital Marketing Manager

New Digital Marketing Manager Brings Goal-oriented, “Challenger Brand” Perspective to Marketing Campaigns

Gosselin has more than 13 years of experience in digital marketing encompassing online campaigns, email marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, and analytics. He comes to Gumas after working with the American Council in Exercise, Callaway Golf, and other recognized consumer brands. His success as a digital marketer stems from the way he “reverse engineers” his approach to digital campaigns, working with senior management to identify specific objectives, then developing an integrated, multi-channel approach to achieve predetermined goals.

“Kyle is a great fit for Gumas since he brings our challenger brand mentality to the digital world,” said Craig Alexander, President of Gumas Advertising. “When working with challenger brands, we think results first, then work backward, identifying the best tactics to hit the target. Kyle has a proven track record of identifying objectives and then developing highly effective digital campaigns that deliver the desired results.”

Gosselin graduated from the University of Nevada with a dual degree in Information Systems and Health Ecology while attending on a full football scholarship. He also holds a credential as a Google Certified Partner.

About Gumas

Established in 1984, Gumas is a nationally recognized and award-winning full-service marketing agency specializing in developing integrated branding, advertising and interactive marketing campaigns. The firm specializes in Challenger Brand Marketing strategies that help clients identify what makes their value unique and capitalizing on those differentiators to effectively compete and win against better funded competitors.

