Chime Wins Gold in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®

Chime’s Sales Acceleration Platform is recognized in the Real Estate and Construction category

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chime Technologies, an operating system for the real estate industry, announced that it has won gold in the coveted Golden Bridge Awards in the category of Real Estate and Construction. The Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world submitted nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.



Chime’s all-in-one sales acceleration platform was purpose-built for the real estate industry. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) application empowers real estate teams and brokers with a set of mobile-ready, intelligent industry solutions designed to generate, manage and nurture leads. The next generation platform delivers the operational intelligence, IDX website and multi-channel marketing services needed to help today’s time strapped, always on the go brokers best serve their clients.



“We are honored to be recognized as the Gold winner in the Real Estate category by the Golden Bridge Awards. Our AI-powered platform was designed to meet the needs of today’s real estate teams and agents to help streamline their business with intelligent forecasting and analysis,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President of Sales for Chime. “This award is a testament to Chime’s commitment to empowering real estate professionals with the innovative tools and intelligent insight needed to deliver unmatched client service and get to a close faster.”

More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony.

About Chime Technologies



Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com



