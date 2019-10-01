First Bank Completes Acquisition of Grand Bank N.A.

Enhances Market Share in its Home Base of Mercer County

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) announced that at the close of business on September 30, 2019, it completed its merger with Grand Bank, N.A., previously headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.



The merger was approved at the special meeting of First Bank stockholders on September 18, 2019. Grand Bank stockholders approved the merger during a special meeting held on September 12, 2019. This successful transaction expands First Bank’s Mercer County, New Jersey presence through the addition of two full-service locations. As a combined financial institution, First Bank will have over $2.0 billion in assets and over $1.6 billion in deposits.



“We are pleased to welcome the customers, employees, and stockholders of Grand Bank to First Bank as we grow our banking presence in Mercer County,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Grand Bank has built a strong customer base by providing extraordinary customer service and we intend to continue this tradition. Peter Pantages, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grand Bank, will remain with First Bank on our board of directors. With his help, we will continue to focus on relationship banking to quality consumer and commercial customers.”



“This merger assures our customers and other stakeholders will transition to a company with similar organizational values and culture,” stated Peter Pantages. “First Bank shares our values of great customer service and commitment to the community. I am looking forward to helping First Bank continue to build its market share in New Jersey.”



About First Bank



First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With over $2.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, including Grand Bank, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s joint proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

Contact:

Patrick L. Ryan

President and CEO

First Bank

(609) 643-0168

patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com







