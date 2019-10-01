Green Lotus™ Announces Exclusive United States Distribution Agreement with Greenlane Holdings

Partnership will allow for large scale distribution of Green Lotus™ through Greenlane’s expansive distribution network

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Lotus™, a premium hemp oil brand, announced today a distribution agreement with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) (“Greenlane”). Greenlane is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and CBD products. Green Lotus™ (ECS Labs LLC) was recently acquired by Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF ), a Nevada corporation, d/b/a Freedom Leaf Health.



Greenlane’s sizeable North American distribution network of iconic cannabis accessory and CBD brands reaches 11,000 retail locations across the United States, including licensed cannabis dispensaries and smoke and vape shops. The distribution agreement will add between three to four thousand potential new points of sale for Green Lotus™.

“Greenlane has a superior track record in working with established brands and broadening their market reach,” said Carlos Frias, Founder and CEO of Green Lotus™. “This deal builds on the existing demand we have generated through the hard work of our sales team, and it increases our scale as we continue to develop new product offerings. We’re proud to be working with such a reputable distributor to further solidify our footprint throughout the U.S. as we increase accessibility and awareness of our brand.”

Green Lotus™ combines farm-to-bottle purity with cGMP-processed formulas to deliver hemp oil products of unparalleled quality and safety. The brand has grown by an astounding 500% year-over-year since 2016, catapulted in part by its proprietary formulas and agile, vertically integrated supply chain. As a result of its rapid expansion from a Texas operator to a national distributor, the Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD brands collectively reach over 1,500 retail outlets across the country.

“We are continuing to build a portfolio of the most respected brands in the hemp CBD category through exclusive distribution agreements,” said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and CEO of Greenlane. “We are proud to add Green Lotus™ to our suite of highly sought brands.”

About Green Lotus™

Green Lotus™ is a premium hemp oil brand that provides responsibly produced, natural cannabinoid-rich products to consumers and businesses. The brand is veteran-owned and powered by a diverse team dedicated to promoting a world where the restorative power of hemp is accessible to all people. For more information, please visit https://greenlotushemp.com .

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Freedom Leaf Health is a first-in-class hemp consumer packaged goods company with a family of trusted brands that provide premium hemp products for greater wellness, balance and longevity. Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD are the Company's foremost brands, offering premium hemp oil products such as topicals, tinctures, vapables, softgels and sparkling beverages. Freedom Leaf Health is a fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF ).​​

