Meritage Homes to offer insurance products for new home buyers

New Meritage Homes Insurance Agency offers quick, competitive quotes with the convenience of one-stop shopping for its customers

Meritage Homes Insurance Agency joins MTH Mortgage and Carefree Title to seamlessly integrate the products offered by these affiliates into the homebuying process, ensuring that qualified buyers can have everything they need to close on their new Meritage home easily and efficiently.

"Choosing home insurance is a critical step in the homebuying process, but it doesn’t have a to be a complex one,” said Brian Hall, President of Financial Services for Meritage Homes. “Instead of having our home buyers call around to multiple agents to secure the insurance they need for their new home, Meritage Homes Insurance Agency simplifies the process with a one-stop shopping experience that eliminates paperwork, reduces delays and offers the best available insurance products.”

Meritage Homes Insurance Agency works in collaboration with top-rated insurance companies nationwide to provide competitive quotes to all Meritage homebuyers. Within 48 hours of signing a purchase contract, homebuyers will be contacted by one of Meritage’s skilled insurance agents to personalize a protection plan that best fits their needs.

“Bringing Meritage Homes Insurance Agency in-house, along with our mortgage, title and closing services, advances our strategy to provide a more comprehensive experience for our buyers,” Mr. Hall added. “We work closely with the builder and mortgage company to ensure each transaction closes without delay.”

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

