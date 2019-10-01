2019 Toiletries Report: Global Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities & Competitive Landscape (2014-2022)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toiletries Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the toiletries? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global toiletries market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global toiletries market. Africa was the smallest region in the global toiletries market.



The demand for products with halal certified ingredients is growing. Various chemical companies are manufacturing products which comply with international halal standard HAS 23000. For example chemical company BASF announced that 145 of its products for personal care comply with international halal standard HAS 23000.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chemicals by end use market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The toiletries market section of the report gives context. It compares the toiletries market with other segments of the chemicals by end use market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, toiletries indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations

Companies Mentioned: Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co, Beiersdorf AG, XX

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, toiletries indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Toiletries Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Toiletries Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Toiletries Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Toiletries Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Toiletries Market Trends And Strategies



8. Toiletries Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Toiletries Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Toiletries Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Toiletries Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Toiletries Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Toiletries Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Toiletries Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Lotions (Including Sunscreens)

10.1.2. Hair Preparations

10.1.3. Face Creams

10.1.4. Perfumes

10.1.5. Shaving Preparations

10.1.6. Other Cosmetic Preparations



11. Toiletries Market Metrics

11.1. Toiletries Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Toiletries Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Reckitt Benckiser Group

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co

Beiersdorf AG

XX

