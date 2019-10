Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Panel: What does the future hold for gene editing?

Date: Friday, October 4, 2019

Time: 9:45 a.m. PT

Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Monday, October 7, 2019

Fireside Chat

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Panel: What’s next in gene editing technologies?

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

The events will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors and Media section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Mark Mullikin

(617) 401-9083

mark.mullikin@editasmed.com

Media

Cristi Barnett

(617) 401-0113

cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

