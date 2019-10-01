iCAD Showcases ProFound AI™ Platform at European Society of Breast Imaging Annual Scientific Meeting in Budapest

Company to exhibit ProFound AI for 2D and 3D Mammography in Europe

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H. and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the Company will exhibit the ProFound AI™ platform, including ProFound AI™ for 2D Mammography and ProFound AI™ for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) in the iCAD exhibition booth (#13) at the European Society of Breast Imaging (EUSOBI) meeting in Budapest, Hungary, from October 3-5, 2019. ProFound AI for DBT was CE Marked in March 2018 and FDA cleared in December 2018; ProFound AI for 2D Mammography was CE Marked in July 2019 and recently launched in Europe.



The ProFound AI platform is a high-performing workflow solution built on the latest deep-learning artificial intelligence technology. In a recent study published in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, ProFound AI for DBT was found to improve breast cancer detection rates by 8 percent, reduce unnecessary recall rates by 7.2 percent, and slash reading time for radiologists by 52.7 percent.1

“ProFound AI was trained on one of the largest available datasets and is the first and only software for DBT that is clinically proven to increase sensitivity and specificity, while reducing reading time for radiologists,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “ProFound AI continues to grow in adoption across Europe, and now with the launch of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography, even more radiologists are discovering the clinical benefits ProFound AI offers to both their departments and their patients.”

The software rapidly and accurately analyzes each tomosynthesis image, detecting both malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications with accuracy. It provides radiologists with Certainty of Finding lesion and Case Scores, which assists in clinical decision-making and prioritizing caseloads. Featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence, the platform also allows for continuously improved performance via ongoing updates.

“I’ve worked with ProFound AI for over a year now and I have seen significant improvements in the detection of breast cancers, especially in complicated cases,” according to Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany. “With such a high sensitivity and specificity, ProFound AI often reveals suspicious areas that may have been missed, and at the same time, reassures my decisions when no further patient procedures are needed.”

Leading experts will be available in the iCAD booth throughout the meeting to provide their clinical experience using the technology, including Dr. Gräwingholt. ProFound AI will also be featured in an EUSOBI Workshop titled “ProFound AI for GE DBT” on Friday, October 4, from 12:15-13:15 in Room Liszt 3.

1) Conant, E. et al. (2019). Improving Accuracy and Efficiency with Concurrent Use of Artificial Intelligence for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. 1 (4). Accessed via https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180096

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

