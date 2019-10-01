Newgioco and Northern Winz Make Tribal Sports Wagering History

/EIN News/ -- Company debuts U.S. sports betting operations with historical event at tribal casino in Montana



New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWGI), a global sports betting and gaming technology company providing software solutions to regulated online and land-based sports betting and gaming operators, is pleased to announce that history was made on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with the first commercially controlled wager through Newgioco’s ELYS betting platform on an Indian Horse Relay Class I event held on the Rocky Boy reservation in northern Montana.

The Company provided its full featured and flexible ELYS sports book platform in land-based mode to customize event odds, risk management and wager processing for two race heats, a consolation and a championship round. ELYS performed seamlessly from start to finish and is now setup for full season operations throughout the 2020 Indian Horse Relay Racing Schedule. On hand for this historic day were several dignitaries including Chairman Ernie Stevens JR of the National Indian Gaming Association and Jon Dehler of Fleetwood Gaming. Also in attendance were key members from tribal gaming operators throughout the U.S. and Canada with Jay Dustybull of the BlackFeet Tribe of Montana and Lynn Roanhorse of the Mescalero Apache Tribe of New Mexico entering the first wagers, and Northern Winz cashier Ina Fox transacting first wagers on Newgioco’s ELYS platform.

“We are very proud to have hosted this event at Northern Winz and wish to thank our many guests and dignitaries that visited Montana from many parts of the U.S. and Canada for this historic day. This occasion is just the beginning of significant developments in tribal gaming and we plan to be at the forefront of the expansion and modernization of Class I traditional games,” remarked Raymond (Jazz) Parker, General Manager of Northern Winz Casino. “We have been looking for a company that would work with our communities for a very long time and are grateful to have found a team with Newgioco that has worked so hard to gain our confidence and promote our partnership.”

“We are extremely honored to have played such a significant role in this special day for Northern Winz Casino and tribal gaming throughout the U.S.,” stated Newgioco CEO Michele (Mike) Ciavarella. “Our technology and risk management teams at Odissea worked tirelessly to customize our platform for the Class 1 Indian Horse Relay race and to ensure that the day was a huge success for Northern Winz and the Rocky Boy community. We look forward to working with the many tribal gaming commissions throughout the U.S. to bring wagering on traditional games to a safe and entertaining environment.”

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding the Company working with the tribal gaming commissions throughout the U.S. to bring wagering on traditional games to a safe and entertaining environment. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations including the ability of the Company to work with tribal gaming commissions throughout the U.S. to bring wagering on traditional games to a safe and entertaining environment, and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact: Newgioco Group, Inc. Michele Ciavarella, Chief Executive Officer investor@newgiocogroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.