GBT to Host Analyst & Investor Day on October 8 in New York

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will host an Analyst & Investor Day to provide an update to the investment community on the company’s development and commercial strategy for voxelotor for sickle cell disease (SCD). The event will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The Analyst & Investor Day will include an overview of the SCD landscape, the significance of hemoglobin in SCD, GBT’s development program for voxelotor and the company’s plans for commercial launch. It will be hosted by members of the GBT senior management team:

Ted W. Love, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

David L. Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer

Josh Lehrer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Jonathan Sorof, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs and Program Team Leader, Voxelotor

In addition, the event will feature a panel of SCD advocates and physicians who will provide their expert opinions about the SCD treatment landscape. The guest panelists include:

Mapillar Dahn, SCD Advocate and President and Founder of MTS Sickle Cell Foundation

Jeremie Estepp, M.D., Medical Director, Clinical Translation Program in Hematology, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Caterina Minniti, M.D., Professor, Clinical Medicine and Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Director, Sickle Cell Center for Adults, Montefiore Medical Center

Shamonica Wiggins, SCD Advocate

The Analyst & Investor Day will be webcast live from GBT's website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay will be available for three months following the event.

