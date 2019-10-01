Percona Announces Enhanced Version of Award-Winning Open Source Database Monitoring and Management Platform, For Faster Performance Issue Resolution

New Version of Free and Open Source Percona Monitoring and Management Includes Features that Benefit Enterprise-scale Environments, Including PostgreSQL Support, Administrative API, and Improved Query Analytics Performance and Usability

PMM2 is a free and open source platform that provides a single-pane-of-glass to actively monitor the performance of MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB® and PostgreSQL® database environments.

PMM is used by thousands of organizations to monitor and manage open source database installations. This provides database administrators and developers with deep insight into their public cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments. The latest release of PMM provides faster query analytics and a new administrative API, which allows for greater integration with other technologies. PMM2 identifies and solves performance bottlenecks faster, preventing scaling issues and potential outages.

"With users’ expectations for application speed and availability at an all-time high, companies require quicker and deeper insight into their database performance bottlenecks, a higher-level perspective of multiple systems they monitor, and the ability to monitor larger and more complex systems. PMM2 delivers on all these requirements and more,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder, and CEO of Percona. “According to our own research, 92% of companies have more than one database in their environment. PMM2 helps these companies find and eliminate database inefficiencies across the complex mix of multiple databases, platforms, and providers, making it easier for developers and DBAs to solve problems before they affect applications and services.”

Key Benefits Provided by PMM2:

Faster time to issue resolution – PMM2 helps developers identify problematic queries faster, and now supports ClickHouse columnar storage for reduced query analytics response times.

Better user experience – Now includes 48 example dashboards, including new service-level dashboards. These dashboards help DBAs and developers review fleets of servers for a high-level service perspective, and drill down to clusters, replication sets and individual instances to access the data they need immediately.

Free under open source licensing – PMM2 is free for any company to use and leverages the collective strength of open source community development. PMM2 is also backed by Percona’s team of database experts, who have spent the last 13 years solving some of the most complex cloud database problems and helping companies achieve better performance and return on investment.

New Features in PMM2:

New API for extending and interacting with third-party tools Manage PMM using a command line interface that is easily integrated into your configuration management environment. Add, modify and remove instances with ease and deploy large fleets of servers through automation.

Query analytics and filtering technologies Take advantage of multiple columns for query analytics. List any field collected by query sources. Visualize query activity from multiple dimensions (e.g. Client Host, Schema) Sort by any column and tag servers with standard or custom labels. Drill down to the individual query level and examine metrics aggregated across the time period under review.

PostgreSQL query tuning Now includes pg_stat_statements as a Query Source for rich insights.

Enhanced security protocols ensure data security Protect endpoints so only the PMM Server can authenticate to collect metrics. Secure encryption of traffic between client and server with TLS.



PMM 2 is a new installation and users will need to replace their existing PMM environment to use it. PMM2 can be run on an organization’s own environment for maximum security and reliability and provides a thoroughly time-based analysis for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB and PostgreSQL servers to ensure that data works as efficiently as possible.

