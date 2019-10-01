InterDigital Announces October and November Investor Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be attending the following investor conferences in October and November:



5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference in New York, NY on October 3, 2019. This event will be webcast live at 11:30am Eastern and accessible through the Investors section of the company's web site, www.interdigital.com . An archived replay of the presentation will also be available.

ROTH New Industrials & Technology Day in New York, NY on November 13th, 2019. This event will not be webcast.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital Contact:

Patrick Van de Wille

Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com

+1 (858) 210-4814



