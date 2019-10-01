Study Finds Loan Officers Close 5.9 Additional Loans Annually with the Total Expert Marketing Operating System® (MOS)

Total Expert MOS drives 321% ROI for banks and lenders by improving loan officer productivity, incremental gross profit, and marketing and compliance staff productivity

The report, The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Total Expert Marketing Operating System (MOS), examines the potential ROI organizations can realize by deploying the Total Expert MOS, a platform that leverages intelligent automation to empower banks and lenders to deliver more valuable humanized experiences to their customers via marketing and engagement.

Financial services firms and loan officers who leverage the Total Expert MOS experience the following key benefits:

More Loans Closed – An increase in annual incremental loans per loan office to 3.28 in year one, 4.59 loans in year two, and 5.9 loans annually in year three and beyond.

Return on Investment – Financial services firms experience a risk-adjusted, quantifiable financial benefit of $6,141,770 over three years and an average ROI of 321%, resulting in the Total Expert MOS paying for itself in a period of less than nine months.

Increased Productivity – Loan officer productivity, incremental gross profit, marketing and support staff productivity, and compliance staff productivity, which are the key drivers of a quantifiable financial benefit of over $6 million.

"By modernizing their marketing and sales technology with Total Expert, our customers leverage the power of their data to scale consistent, value-driven customer journeys that deliver the right message, at the right time, across the right channel with every engagement,” said Joe Welu, CEO of Total Expert. "This study supports our belief that by empowering financial services organizations to drive business outcomes they can humanize experiences and drive growth.”

“We had anemic adoption with our previous CRM. Loan officers and branches were paying for their own disparate third-party tools that weren’t integrated with the company’s,” said one director of integration and branch technology interviewed for the report, according to Forrester Consulting. “We needed an excellent solution that both encouraged adoption and eliminated third-party tools. And we found that in Total Expert.”

To view the full Total Economic Impact™ Of The Total Expert Marketing Operating System (MOS) report, visit info.totalexpert.com/forrester-total-economic-impact-study .

About Total Expert

At Total Expert, we empower financial services organizations to humanize their customer relationships in order to drive growth and create customers for life. By aligning sales, marketing, and compliance into one experience management platform, the Total Expert Marketing Operating System (MOS) enables financial services organizations to humanize and automate their messaging at scale – delivering the right message, at the right time, to the right person, across all channels, with every engagement.

At Total Expert, we’ve gone beyond horizontal CRM or Marketing Automation. We’ve built the first centralized experience management platform specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of financial services organizations. By enabling more humanized customer experiences, driving greater speed and efficiency, managing oversight and audit-ready compliance; banks, credit unions, lenders and others can prove tangible marketing and sales ROI while achieving optimal business outcomes.

With more than 100 successful customers and a 99% retention rate spanning premier banks, lenders and credit unions, Total Expert is the solution driving successful financial services organizations in the era of digital transformation.

For more information, visit totalexpert.com .

