Vaxart to Present Clinical Data From its Norovirus Phase 1b Study at Three Global Healthcare Conferences in October 2019

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced it will be presenting data from the recently completed phase 1b study with its bivalent norovirus GI.1/GII.4 vaccine at three prominent healthcare conferences. As announced previously, all primary and secondary endpoints for safety and immunogenicity were met in the phase 1b study. The new norovirus GII.4 component of the vaccine elicited IgA antibody secreting cells (ASC) in 90 – 93% of subjects. The norovirus GI.1 component performed in line with previous phase 1 studies, eliciting IgA ASCs in 78 – 86% of subjects. IgA ASCs are a marker for mucosal immunity and a potential correlate of protection against norovirus disease.



The company will be presenting at the following conferences:

IDWeek – Washington, DC

Presentation Title: Oral Norovirus Vaccination in Humans Induces Plasmablast B Cell Expansion and Follicular T Cell Activation Comparable to Natural Infection

Date & Time: Thursday, October 3 rd , 10:55am EDT

, 10:55am EDT Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Rm: 144 ABC

Speaker: Roberto Mateo, PhD (Vaxart, So. San Francisco, USA)

7th International Calicivirus Conference – Sydney, Australia

Presentation Title: Oral Vaccine to Prevent Norovirus Infection Induces Mucosal Homing Plasmablasts and T Follicular Cells in Humans

Date & Time: Monday, October 14 th , 11:15am AEDT

, 11:15am AEDT Location: PARKROYAL Darling Harbour Hotel, Sydney, Australia

Speaker: Sean Tucker, PhD (Vaxart, So. San Francisco, USA)

10th International Vaccines for Enteric Diseases Conference (VED 2019)

Presentation Title: Progress on the Development of an Oral, Bivalent Norovirus Vaccine

Date & Time: Thursday, October 17 th , 12:00pm CEST

, 12:00pm CEST Location: CHUV, University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland

Speaker: David N. Taylor, MD (Vaxart, So. San Francisco, USA)

About IDWeek

IDWeek 2019 is the combined annual meeting of IDSA, SHEA, HIVMA, and PIDS.

IDWeek is geared toward healthcare professionals in infectious diseases and healthcare epidemiology and prevention, including researchers, clinicians, quality and patient safety practitioners, epidemiologists, and public health officials. For more information please visit: IDSociety.org

About International Calicivirus Conference

The conference will bring together scientists, industry representatives and clinicians from all continents researching basic, applied, clinical and environmental aspects of viruses belonging to the family Caliciviridae.

For more information please visit: Calicivirus2019.org

About VED 2019

Vaccines for Enteric Diseases (VED 2019), will address the diverse aspects of vaccines to counter human enteric diseases. With regard to global public health issues, enteric diseases probably represent the first cause of infectious morbidity and second cause of infectious mortality worldwide. The added complications surrounding the increasing resistance to bacterial enteric pathogens to antibiotics are creating a worldwide trend that will require enhanced enteric vaccine strategies.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. Vaxart’s vaccines are designed to generate broad and durable immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and may also be useful for the treatment of chronic viral infections and cancer. Vaxart’s vaccines are administered using a convenient room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. Vaxart believes that tableted vaccines are easier to distribute and administer than injectable vaccines and have the potential to significantly increase vaccination rates. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). For additional information please visit www.vaxart.com

About Norovirus

Norovirus is recognized as the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis in the United States. It is a common intestinal infection that typically lasts three to five days and is marked by diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea and sometimes fever. Symptoms can be more severe in high-risk patients (older adults and young children) and may lead to serious complications, including death. Norovirus causes frequent, debilitating and widespread outbreaks in the military, food industry, travel industry, childcare facilities, elderly homes and healthcare facilities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that norovirus causes approximately 19 to 21 million illnesses in the United States each year, resulting in 56,000 to 71,000 hospitalizations and 570 to 800 deaths, mostly among young children and older adults.

In a recent study by Johns Hopkins University and the CDC, researchers estimated global economic impact of norovirus disease at $60 billion, $34 billion of which occurred in high income countries, including the United States, Europe and Japan.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “believe,” “could,” “potential,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Vaxart’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates and clinical results and trial data; and Vaxart’s expectations with respect to the important advantages it believes its oral vaccine platform can offer over injectable alternatives, particularly for mucosal pathogens such as norovirus, flu and RSV. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Vaxart makes, that Vaxart’s product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities, Vaxart’s product candidates may not achieve broad market acceptance; that Vaxart may experience manufacturing issues and delays; and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Vaxart’s Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

