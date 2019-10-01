The Observation Mini ROVs Market in North America - Forecast to Reach a CAPEX of $249.2 Million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Observation Mini ROVs Market 2018-2026 by Application, Size, Payload Option and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application of observation mini ROVs in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors. The report predicts the North America observation mini ROVs market to reach $249.2 million by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 8.7% annually over 2019-2026.



Highlighted with 10 tables and 31 figures, this 86-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America observation mini ROVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America observation mini ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Size, Payload Option, and Country.



Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Oil & Gas Industry

Scientific Research

Military & Defense

Others

Based on vehicle size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Micro Observation ROVs

Mini Observation ROVs

Based on payload option, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Observation Mini ROVs without Payloads

Observation Mini ROVs with Payloads

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Size and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America observation mini ROVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

AC-CESS

CISCREA

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Deep Sea Systems International

Deep Trekker Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions

Hydrovision Ltd.

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

MarineNav Ltd.

Ocean Modules Sweden

Outland Technology Inc.

SeaBotix Inc.

Subsea Tech

VideoRay LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjg8g6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.