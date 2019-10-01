Brewery Equipment Market To Reach USD 25.11 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Brewery Equipment Market Size – USD 15.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6%, Brewery Equipment industry Trends – Beer tourism boosting the craft beer industry, Beer Premiumization, Company acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising popularity of premium and craft beer, increasing beer consumption in developing regions, increasing investments by top manufacturers and a general relaxation in the approval norms for alcohol will be key factors driving the growth of Brewery Equipment market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brewery Equipment market was valued at USD 15.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.11 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The beer brewing process consists of various steps such as milling the grain, malting, mashing, lautering, boiling, wort separation, cooling, fermenting, conditioning, filtration, carbonation, cellaring, and filling. These drive the demand for the various purpose-specific equipment.

Increase in global beer consumption along with the continuously rising demand for premium and craft beer is likely to lead to expansion of the industry. A recent rise in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs have added volume to the industry. The designs of brewing equipment are improving, and this is creating growth opportunities within the sector.

North America is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Increase in the number of breweries in the region is expected to influence demand in the region. In addition, rising demand for craft beer is likely to boost the sector. According to statistics published by the Brewers Association, in 2018, the overall craft brewer sales grew at a rate of 4% by volume and accounted for around 13.2% of the U.S. beer industry by volume. Increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs would also have a significant impact on the market. While microbreweries increased by almost 15% reaching to 4522 in the U.S., brewpubs increased by 10.1% reaching 2594.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Macro breweries are the most common end-use segment for the industry globally. However, the increasing popularity of craft beers is surging the growth of microbreweries, and brewpubs. This is threatening the dominating presence of macro breweries in the market, that are launching their own craft-inspired brands in order to retain their position.

Equipment lifespan is an important determinant of growth for the industry. Vendors offering the equipment for craft beer category are continuously offering products with a higher durability and excellent after-sales service.

Under the macro brewery segment, cooling equipment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the 2019-2026, at an expected CAGR of 6.8%.

Fermentation equipment find crucial application within the craft brewery segment. During the fermentation process, the wort is kept in the tanks for a few weeks and acid is released as a byproduct. Companies today are offering products which reduce the fermentation time. For instance, Eco-Ferm by GEA Group ensures time reduction with no compromise in the beer quality. The product has been specifically designed to improve the fermentation process and homogeneity in the produce.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to an expanding manufacturer base and huge private investments in the market. Mexico has a favorable supply of raw materials and will be an important strategic location for establishment of beer plants.

This industry has witnessed many mergers and acquisitions. The trend of smaller companies being captured by the larger players is common because of the profitable growth scenario. In June 2019 The Middleby Corporation announced acquiring Ss Brewtech, a key player in professional craft brewing and beverage equipment.

Companies are offering customizations to exactly suit the user needs. For an example, Kaspar Schulz (Germany) developed a new custom filtration system without the use of kieselguhr (diatomite) as a filtration medium. The product promises reduced beer loss and oxygen intake and is even suitable for small-scale brewers.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Brewery Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, mode of operation, end use, and region:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Macro Brewery Equipment Fermentation Equipment Cooling Equipment Milling Equipment Brewhouse Equipment Lauter Tun Mash Kettles Wort Kettles Whirlpoolers Steam Generators Filtration & Filling Equipment Others Cleaning System Spent Grain Silos Generators Bright Beer Tanks Compressors Pipes

Craft Brewery Equipment Fermentation Equipment Cooling Equipment Mashing Equipment Storage Equipment Compressors Equipment Others



Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Macro Brewery

Craft Brewery

Microbrewery

Brewpub

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

