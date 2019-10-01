Helius Medical Technologies to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.



Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12th to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-702-1173 (647-689-4067 for international callers) and provide access code 1274587. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2079936/B1A21ECCA04BFBE67C9C9E27C2869A30 .

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 800-585-8367 (416-621-4642 for international callers); access code 1274587. The webcast will be archived on the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada indicated for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury when used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance by the EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.



Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.