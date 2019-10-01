CURE Pharmaceutical Promotes Dr. Vered Gigi to Chief Scientific Officer

Biopharma star brings extensive translational research experience as company advances its clinical indications

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, has appointed Dr. Vered Gigi as its chief scientific officer. In this role, Dr. Gigi will oversee all CURE’s research and development. Dr. Gigi has served as the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development of CURE since January 2018, a role in which she governed and aligned CURE’s strategy to its scientific operations to deliver sustained growth and diversified revenue from CURE’s nutraceutical and pharmaceutical pipelines.



“The role of chief scientific officer is crucial for CURE because we are reaching a significant inflection point with many of our pharmaceutical programs moving from pre-clinical and pre-IND stage to clinical trials,” said Jessica Rousset, Chief Operating Officer of CURE Pharmaceutical. “Dr. Gigi has been an integral part of our expansion and brings great value in her relationships and knowledge of the pharma industry to our executive team. She will be instrumental in collaborating within the research community to develop long-term strategies to advance formulation science at CURE.”

Before joining CURE, Dr. Gigi served as a project leader at The Boston Consulting Group. During her tenure she worked with global biopharma and medtech companies focusing on corporate and network strategy, operations and marketing. Dr. Gigi graduated from Tel-Aviv University in Israel with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree investigating immunotherapy and stem cell. She then went on to earn her Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania, focusing her studies on DNA repair mechanisms and genome sequencing.

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery systems (CUREform™), including CUREfilm® one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with wellness brands, dietary supplement, biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company's mission is to improve people's lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

