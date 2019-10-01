Air Filtration Media Market Projected to Reach $5.34 Billion by 2026 - Face Mask Applications Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filtration Media Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global air filtration media market size was valued at $3,573 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,347.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 33.5% share, followed by LAMEA.



The air filtration media market has witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and productivity, especially in HVAC industry. Moreover, factors such as increase in number of manufacturing industries and surge in awareness about air pollution boost the adoption of air filter media. However, the air filtration media market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in these regions. However, high product and installation cost restrict the market growth. Furthermore, there is a decline in the new construction of coal power plants. This reduced the demand for the air filters media used in power manufacturing sector, thereby restraining the air filtration media market growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, the HVAC segment dominates the market after transportation segment due wide demand for machinery, construction, metal, and plastic industries. There is high demand for the air purifier in the fast emerging economies such as India and China, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers. Such factors fuel the adoption of air filter media globally.



This report discusses various aspects of the market. In recent times, various air filter media are being used in the pharmaceutical and logistics industries. Based on media type, the spunbond segment with its long-range operation capabilities contributes to the largest share in 2018. Furthermore, based on end user, in 2018, the commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor across the globe, owing to the features which offers high durability. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market.



The Aftermarket segment has the highest share in the air filtration media market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In terms of usage, the disposable is expected to offer the highest market share in the coming years. Moreover, rise industrialization is expected to contribute lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe.



The key market players profiled in the report include 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, Air filters, Inc., Berry, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Donaldson company, Inc, Elta Group, H&V, HVDS, Innovatec, Irema, Johns Manville, Lydall, Permatron Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Sandler, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray.



LAMEA registered the second highest growth rate after Asia-Pacific in the air filtration media market in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to expansion of the commercial, and automotive sectors in the region. In 2018, the air filtration media market share is highest among the commercial segment, owing to the growth in commercial sector.



For instance, in March 2018, Calgon Carbon Corporation was acquired by Kuraray Co., Ltd. Calgon Carbon is expected to operate as a completely owned subsidiary of Kuraray, a global leader in the development of resins, chemicals, fibers and textiles. The acquisition has increased the global carbon materials business with a focus on activated carbon, activated carbon services, and filtration media.



Similarly, in October 2018, Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the acquisition of BOFA International Ltd, a seller of fume extraction technology systems for various industries. The acquisition was meant to be completed by the end of first quarter of 2019.



The major players in global broaching machine industry such as Johns Manvill, Lydall, Inc., and Permatron Corporation have focused new acquisition and product launches to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by marketing and merging small businesses to sustain the intense competition.



For instance, in April 2018, Johns Manville expanded their nonwoven product brand Evalith in Europe. The brand was formerly available only in North America.



Similarly, in July 2018, Lydall, Inc. acquired Precision Filtration division of Precision Custom Coatings. Precision Filtration is a producer of high quality air filtration media that has applications in the commercial and residential HVAC markets.



Key Findings



Based on end-user, the commercial segment dominated the global air filtration media market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Face mask segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis of top players, 2018 (%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Degradation of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for air filters in healthcare industry

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High capital and operating cost

3.5.2.2. Decline in number of new coal power plants

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High focus on nanotechnology for air filtration

3.6. List of potential customers



CHAPTER 4: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY END USER

4.1. Overview

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Commercial

4.4. Residential



CHAPTER 5: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. HVAC

5.3. Air purifier

5.4. Face mask

5.5. Air pollution control (APC)

5.6. Industrial manufacturing

5.7. Transportation

5.8. Others



CHAPTER 6: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY MEDIA TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Spunbond

6.3. Needlefelt

6.4. Wet Laid

6.5. Meltblown

6.6. Others



CHAPTER 7: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY USAGE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Disposable

7.3. Washable



CHAPTER 8: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY RATING

8.1. Overview

8.2. MERV

8.3. HEPA

8.4. ULPA

8.5. Others



CHAPTER 9: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY BUSINESS TYPE

9.1. Overview

9.2. OEM

9.3. Aftermarket



CHAPTER 10: AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET, BY REGION

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. 3M

11.2. Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

11.3. Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited

11.4. Air Filters Inc.

11.5. Berry Global Group Inc.

11.6. Cabot Corporation

11.7. Calgon Carbon Corporation

11.8. Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

11.9. Clean & Science Co., Ltd.

11.10. Donaldson Company, Inc.

11.11. Elta Group

11.12. Hollingsworth and Vose (H&V)

11.13. Hvds

11.14. Innovatec Microfibre Technology Gmbh & Co.

11.15. Irema-Filter Gmbh

11.16. Johns Manville

11.17. Lydall, Inc.

11.18. Permatron Corporation

11.19. Porvair Plc

11.20. Sandler Ag

11.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

11.22. Superior Felt & Filtration, Llc

11.23. Toray Industries, Inc.



