Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market 2019 To Grow At A 6.8% Cagr Analysis And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Overview:

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) refers to the immediate response medical services that are available at all times in case of urgent medical emergencies. They are a mobile team that involves all types of medical personnel and are also referred to as ambulance services or paramedic services. They aim to provide on-the-spot medical assistance and treatment and transport facility to the closest available definitive care center. Ambulances are the primary units and can also have cars, boats or aircraft to aid in the transport.

The report on the global emergency medical services market gives an outlook on the current market scenario, the market size, and status. With the increasing number of cases of medical emergencies such as trauma and injuries and accidents, increased spending on healthcare development and high demand for emergency services, the market is set to have a high growth rate in the coming years. The global emergency medical services (EMS) market size stood at US$19,000 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$32,200 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The global emergency medical services (EMS) report’s key focus is to study the market from the point of the growth opportunities and the key markets in the world. Taking into consideration the key players in the market, the report gives a comprehensive company profile along with the analysis of the companies’ developmental plans and growth strategies. The history data taken for the analysis is from 2014 to 2018 and the forecast for the period up to 2025 is done segment-wise and region wise.

The key players covered in this study

Bound Tree Medical

McKesson Medical-Surgical

Henry Schein

Medline

Emergency Medical Products

Stryker

Smiths Medical

Cardinal Health

Life-Assist

Penn Care



Market Segmentation:



The market segmentation on the basis of the product type takes into consideration the different types of equipment and components that make up the EMS units. Each of these has different functionalities and uses. The major segments would be -

ET Tube - Endotracheal tube is used to supply oxygen directly into the trachea (windpipe)

ECG - Electrocardiogram monitors the activity of the heart

Pulse Oximeter - an instrument to non-invasively measure oxygen saturation in the blood

EEG - Electroencephalograph is used to monitor brain activity

ICP monitor - Intracranial monitors measure the pressure inside the skull, and brain tissues and cerebrospinal fluid

TCD monitor - Transcranial Doppler monitor uses ultrasonography to measure the velocity of blood in the brain’s blood vessels.

Disinfectants - used to sterilize the area of medical operation



Based on the end-user applications the segments are Fire Department, Private Transport, Government and Hospital Owned, and Volunteer services.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the market conditions and status of the key regions, the global emergency medical services market trends could be evaluated. The report mainly focuses on presenting the emergency medical services (EMS) development in the United States, Europe, and China. The other key regions/countries covered in the report are Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America. The study provides an understanding of the factors and demographics affecting the EMS market in each of the regions. The report gives an overview of the reach and market penetration in each of these regions and the possible developments for the forecast period.

Industry News:

Renfrew, Ontario, which is the only location in Canada that uses drones became the first to test and deploy drones into the emergency medical services (EMS) field. The test drones carried automatic defibrillators to help aid the medical response teams. This could be a major move in both automating as well as decreasing the response time. This could also be a lifesaver when the conventional transport routes are not feasible.



