Global Hardware Support Services Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring HP, IBM, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), and More

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hardware support services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hardware support services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global hardware support services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hardware support services market.



Increased software installations and upgrades have led to the use of automated software installation tools. Companies are offering automated software installation tools that automatically upgrade and install software for the user. For instance, Ninite offers tools that allows customers to automatically install and upgrade applications or software for the Windows operating system.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider IT Services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The hardware support services market section of the report gives context. It compares the hardware support services market with other segments of the IT Services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hardware support services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Computer And Peripherals Support Services, Storage And Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, Others - Hardware Support Services

Companies Mentioned: HP, IBM, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, hardware support services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

