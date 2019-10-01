Global Menstrual Cups Market Report 2019 - Market Projected to Reach $1.89 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type, Material, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global menstrual cup market generated $1,213 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,894 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The reusable segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2018.



The global menstrual cup market size has witnessed moderate growth in the past few years. The growth in awareness regarding the health benefits and hygiene of women and the cost-effective nature of the menstrual cups are the major factors that are expected to boost the market growth.



Moreover, governments of many developed countries such as UK, Germany, and the U.S. promote the use of menstrual cup considering its biodegradability, safety, and hygiene specificity, which is further expected to boost the menstrual cups market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the rise in accumulation of disposed sanitary napkins and tampons has increased the need for environment friendly feminine hygiene products, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for menstrual cups.



However, cultural resistance in the developing countries and availability of other menstrual products are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.



The global menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into silicon, natural rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on end user the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment holds the maximum share and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. This is attributable to the reusability cycle of these cups ranging from 1 to 10 years depending on the brand. Reusable cups are usually made of medical grade silicones that do not cause irritation and allergies and increases the demand among women population. Moreover, reusability and growth in demand for eco-friendly feminine hygiene products also boost the growth of the reusable cups segment during the forecast period.



Based on material type, the medical grade silicones segment is the major contributor toward the menstrual cup market share attributable to the rise in demand for safe, durable, and non-allergenic products. In addition, silicones are hypoallergenic, hence they do not irritate and are very comfortable; thus, many companies usually provide menstrual cups made of silicone. Moreover, these silicone menstrual cups are economical and not allergenic as compared to latex and thermoplastic elastomer menstrual cups. However, the demand for thermoplastic elastomer as material for menstrual cup is expected to increase during the forecast period due to its cost-effective tooling and ability to be recycled.



Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Diva International Inc., Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., FEMCAP, Mooncup Ltd., Fleurcup, MeLuna USA, Lena Cup, Lingroup Co., Ltd., Jaguara, s.r.o, Anigan, Vcup, and YUUKI Company s.r.o.



Key Findings



Based on material type, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on product type, the reusable menstrual cup segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online stores segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Medically graded silicone generated the highest revenue in the global menstrual cup market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increase in Awareness About the Available Options in Feminine Hygiene Products

Availability of Different Cups & Sizes

Benefits of Cups Over Pads & Tampons

Restraints

Availability of Substitutes and Cost of Menstrual Cups

Cultural Resistance and Limited Level of Acceptance of the Sanitary Protections

Opportunity

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries

