Coil Coatings Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

October 1, 2019

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Coil Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Coil Coatings Market

Speaking about coil coating, it is an automated and continuous process for coating different metals before their fabrication process. The metals which are coated with coil are also known as pre-painted metal. In the coil-coated metal, the paint layers are quite thinner than the post-applied layers. However, they offer an impressive level of performance for years. Coil coating provides a better aesthetic look, functionality, and better durability. Besides, it is famous for its amazing infrared reflective technology. Such technology saves a lot of energies in cooling by helping to keep the interior temperature at a comfortable level.

One the other side, this coating is available for coil coated metal is greatly used by businesses as it lowers the cost, expenses related to environmental compliances, and improves quality. Such a layer is widely available for aluminum and steel grades and alloys.

For Coil Coatings Market, the primary threat is the plastic industry. It has seen that alternative to this, for example, plastics are getting more popular. That can be the greatest threat to the market growth. Besides, development in engineering plastics might threaten this market. However, some industries, for example, the building and construction industry, are the major consumer of this coating. This industry is now increasing, making a positive impact on the growth of the Global Coil Coatings Market.

In the year 2017, the market value was USD xx billion. However, now the experts have estimated that the value will increase to $ xx billion by the end of 2025. The expected CAGR rate is x %.

Market Segmentation of Coal Coating

The Global Coil Coatings Market can be segmented based on type, coating material, industry application, and regions.

Based on type, the market can be split into Silicon modified polyester, polyester, fluoropolymer, acrylic, and more. The most common and popular type of coating is a polyester coil coating. It can be used for both cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel. Coming to the acrylic coating, it is generally used to coat galvanized steel. To coat copper, silicon modified polyester is used.

Based on metal type, it can be divided into Aluminium and steel. Considering the practical use, the entire market can be split into a black coat, primers, topcoats, and more. Coming to the end-users, there are transportation, white goods, construction, industry & service centers, and others. The construction sector is the driving factor behind the growth of this market.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Product

Based on the regions, the Coil Coatings Market can be divided into South America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Key Players of Global Coil Coatings Market =>

Major companies who are currently dominating the market are BASF, The Sherwin-Williams Co, RPM International Inc, PPG, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Behr Process Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, The Valspar Corp. and more.

Latest Updates about the Market

In the year 2016, BASF, a leading company, sold Industrial coatings business to AkzoNobel. Another major news was Sherwin-Williams acquired Valspar in the year 2017. The company is now shifting toward water-based coatings flowing some strict regulations.

