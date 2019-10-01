Contact Adhesives Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Contact Adhesives Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Contact Adhesives Market

Speaking about contact adhesives, these are the polymer-based dry adhesive films which can bond themselves to offer an impressive level of strength. The initial strength of the adhesive makes them perfect for laminating applications. Contact Adhesives market is greatly affected by different factors. One of the primary factors is increasing demand in applications of adhesives.

In the year 2017, the total market value was USD xx million. However, by the end of 2025, the market is expected to reach $ xx million with a CAGR of x % from 2018 to 2025.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791735-global-contact-adhesives-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis

Global Market Segmentation

The Contact Adhesives market is segmented on Type, Technology, End-Users, and Regions. Based on the type, the market is split into Polyurethane, Acrylic, Neoprene, Styrene-Butadiene Copolymer, and Others.

Considering the technology, the market is segmented into Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and others. Coming to the End-Users segment, there are Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Leather & Footwear, and Others.

The neoprene segment is expected to be one of the significant contributors to the market of contact adhesives because of its easy availability and wide adequacy in end-use industries.

Solvent-based technology is the most widely used technology in the creation of adhesives. The reason is this adhesive comes with some unique characteristics. For example, humidity resistance, discoloration, and temperature resistance. But it is expected that water-based adhesive will witness higher demand in future following the regulation related to VOC emission.

On the other side, the automotive industry is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Massive improvement of technologies in this industry and increasing demand for specialty contact adhesives are some significant factors which will drive the growth.

Geographical Segmentation of the Market

The Global Contact Adhesives market is segmented into various regions. These are South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. As per the study, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for this product. The reasons for these are increasing usage volume of contact adhesive in the automotive industries, construction industries, woodworking, footwear & leather industry, and manufacturing industries. The markets in Japan, China, and India, are expected to witness a good revenue. Moreover, rising awareness related to different benefits offered by this material is another driving factor.

Key Players of Global Contact Adhesives Market =>

The growth of the World Contact Adhesives market depends on the performance and development activities considered by the leading companies in this market. The top companies included in this report are Huntsman International LLC, Jowat Se, Sika Ag, 3M Company, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Pytotek Inc, Collano Adhesives AG, Adco Limited, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, and Helmtin Inc.

Latest Market Updates

In 2017, Royal Adhesive & Sealants merged with H.B Fuller for $ 1.575 billion. The company understands that high-quality adhesives can turn the world into a better place. The company is now taping adhesives in such a way that it can improve a range of global issues. The company is developing a new kind of adhesive which can be used in different sectors such as medical, transportation, construction, clean energy, and more.



Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791735-global-contact-adhesives-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.