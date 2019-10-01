Ghana Power Report 2019/20 - Ghanaian Governance, Policy Implementation & Investability

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Power Report 2019/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ghana Power Report 2019/20 questions comfortable assumptions about Ghanaian governance, policy implementation and investability.



Key features of the Ghana power report include:

Political and economic risk analysis, including a risk management report;

Policy and regulation outlook- including an assessment of the Renewable Energy Master Plan 2019 and details of the new market structure;

Exclusive power sector data - 15-year (2010-24) trends on installed capacity, broken down by fuel, technology, provinces and more sourced from a Live Data platform;

Up-to-date information on electricity supply and demand

Profiles of selected generation sub-sector developers and financiers;

Overview of transmission infrastructure and profiles of on and off-grid players and initiatives;

Analysis of gas availability for the power sector and planned LNG import schemes;

Major macroeconomic and business trends that impact on projects

The report presents executives, financiers, investors, policy-makers and other stakeholders with a concise but authoritative document that provides an overview of the country's politics, risk profile and the major macroeconomic and business trends that impact on projects. It profiles key players in the sector, market structure, fuel supply, tariff information, the competitive landscape, procurement initiatives, and T&D infrastructure.



The report is illustrated through maps and graphs, with exclusive power sector data from Live Data.



Reasons to buy

Understand the competitive landscape

Identify key players and potential partners

Support for strategic planning through a risk assessment of political risks, democratic accountability, stability and violence, governance, investment risk

Understand the wider economic environment for power projects

At a glance overview of power projects operating, planned and under construction

Power generation forecasts based on actual project development pipeline

Data tables are based on generation project pipeline data sourced from Live Data. The pipeline (2019-2024) displays installed on-grid capacity at years-end, and only includes those generation projects which are in development and are considered to have a realistic prospect of reaching commercial operations within the announced timeframes.

Executive Summary



Ghana's transition from chronic instability and military rule to become one of Africa's most stable democracies has been widely celebrated as an example of a maturing polity that has emerged to underpin an economy which encourages foreign investment and can offer the prospect of higher living standards and access to infrastructure (including education, health and electricity) for coming generations.

There is substance to support this interpretation of contemporary Ghana and its attractions to investors. However, without denigrating its many undoubted advances, there are also reasons to question comfortable assumptions about Ghanaian governance, policy implementation and investability. Attractions and downsides are outlined in the following pages of Ghana Power Report 2019/20.



Among key issues are the following:



Political and business risk

Judged on a global scale, Ghana's political risk profile is average by global standards (It is assigned a Country Grade' of C' on a scale where A' is highest and F' lowest), but it scores well above most of its Sub-Saharan peers.

The B' grade rating for democratic accountability' and stability and violence' reflect the way that, in the past two decades, its multi-party system has allowed the peaceful transfer of power several times - despite being hotly contested by the two main parties, the NDC and NPP - while maintaining relatively high levels of press and other freedoms.

The authorities' success in limiting blowback' from jihadist and other radical groups operating in the wider neighbourhood has fed into perceptions of a low threat of violence, which is consequently reflected in Ghana's positive political risk rating.

For all its good reputation, Ghanaian public and business life are still prone to corruption and other abuses. This is reflected in assigning a governance' grade of D. Its upward arrow (h) reflects improvements in the judiciary and other key areas. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made strides in cleaning up since his New Patriotic Party's election victory in January 2017, but more is needed.

Di is assigned to investment risk', despite Ghana's generally positive reputation for implementing the rule of law in contracts. This rating is influenced by a history of contract disputes. The World Bank Group's 2019 Ease of Doing Business report ranked Ghana 116 out of 190 countries for enforcing contracts'.

The next election in December 2020 is expected to be fought on Akufo-Addo's economic record, which has been marked by a very ambitious policy mix but has been undermined by currency instability.

Delivering key promises in the coming months will prove critical. Sluggish growth and unsustainable debt cost his predecessor residency in Jubilee House in 2017 after John Dramani Mahama was forced to secure a $918m bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2015.

Helpfully for Akufo-Addo and the NPP's 2020 outlook, the IMF programme concluded in April 2019, leaving behind a significantly reorganised financial sector, returning investor and multilateral confidence, and some improvements in macroeconomic management indicators.

However, macroeconomic concerns remain. The IMF has noted a surging debt-to-GDP ratio; Ghana's debt servicing capabilities are forecast to decline in coming years (despite a forecast of strong GDP growth, albeit tapering off in the 2020s). Key lending rates are at a six-year low, while foreign reserves remain a major concern.

The electricity supply industry

Generation capacity has gone from unfit-for-purpose to a substantial surplus, but the addition of costly emergency plants has placed a further strain on the sector's finances. Capacity will continue to rise in line with the expected commissioning of a number of major new generation and transmission projects.

The pipeline of projects, recorded by the Live Data, bodes well for Ghana's potential to export substantially more electricity to its neighbours in the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

However, gaps in domestic transmission and distribution infrastructure remain an issue. There are a number of programmes in place to address this, but the implementation could be challenging unless projects align with economics in an appropriate framework.

Domestic electricity consumption is projected to rise significantly, with policies that should increase energy use by Ghanaian families and businesses, especially if Akufo-Addo's ambitious industrialisation policy - known as the 1-District-1-Factory (1D1F) initiative - takes off.

The contribution of renewable technologies is set to increase in a thermal (and biomass)-dominated energy mix. The February 2019 Renewable Energy Master Plan has set a target to hike renewables' penetration (not including hydroelectric power) in the national generation mix from a 2015 baseline of only 42.5MW to 1,363.63MW by 2030 when grid-connected systems should total 1,094.63MW.

Considerable attention is being paid to off-grid solutions in rural areas and to distributed solutions in the commercial & industrial (C&I) space.

While levels of electrification are very high by regional and wider Sub-Saharan standards, many rural areas remain beyond the grid, and other rural and peri-urban areas may require more intensive electrification than the headline access data suggests. The access rate is officially around 84% - the second-highest level in Sub-Saharan Africa - but this may over-estimate the extent of electrification. The government aims to achieve universal access by 2020.

Electricity tariffs are not cost-reflective. Efforts from consumer groups to maintain lower prices and of utilities to raise their tariffs place policy-makers and parliamentarians in a conflicted situation in a country where every vote can count. Tariffs are widely expected to be revised downwards in summer 2019 following the relocation of the HFO-fired Karpowership and its conversion to natural gas, but this is far from certain.

Gas and thermal power

Ghana has substantial gas availability and reserves from its offshore exploration and production industry. Despite supply outpacing consumption, gas demand is heavily constrained, resulting in poor availability at thermal plants.

In the medium-term, rising gas production is expected to outpace increases in demand, with the unconstrained supply gap projected to close by 2022. However, this is based on a number of new projects coming onstream, including the Tano field, which was yet to reach a final investment decision as of April 2019, and new liquefied natural gas import schemes, although supply from Equatorial Guinea was thrown into doubt following Ophir's loss of its Fortuna licence.

Key Topics Covered



GLOSSARY

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



COUNTRY SNAPSHOT

2. POLITICS

2.1 Risk management report

2.2 Structure of government

Political system

Stability

Independence of electoral and judicial institutions

2.3 Key actors

President Akufo-Addo

Energy minister Amewu

2.4 Overview of main political parties

New Patriotic Party

National Democratic Congress

Other parties

Ideologies of main parties

2.5 Elections

Electoral system

Previous election

Next election

2.6 Major policy initiatives

2.7 Corruption

Transparency International rating

Major corruption concerns

Trends

2.8 Security risks

Major risks

Ethnic/tribal conflict

2.9 Recent major developments



3. MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

3.1 Overview

3.2 GDP

Trends/projections

Breakdown of the economy by sector

3.3 Inflation

3.4 Current account

3.5 Balance of payments

3.6 Public debt

Risk of debt distress

Debt-to-GDP

Debt service-to-government revenue

Major creditors

3.7 Credit ratings

3.8 Exchange rates

3.9 Key lending rates

3.10 Foreign reserves

3.11 Liquidity of local markets

3.12 WBG Ease of Doing Business

3.13 Major economic strategies

3.14 Major recent developments



4. POWER SECTOR OVERVIEW

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market structure

Future developments

4.3 Profiles of institutions

Utilities

Volta River Authority

Grid Company of Ghana

Northern Electricity Distribution Company

Power Distribution Services

Electricity Company of Ghana

Bui Power Authority

Enclave Power Company

Regulators

Energy Commission

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Other actors

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Ghana Natural Gas Company

West African Gas Pipeline Company

4.4 Market operation

4.5 Sector history

Ownership and organisation history

Role of IPPs

Use of rental power

4.6 Regional electricity trade

4.7 Financial health of the ESI

4.8 Main consumers of electricity

4.9 Landmark power projects

Largest IPP

First IPP

First solar project

5. POLICY AND REGULATION

5.1 Overview

5.2 Major legislation

5.3 Sector plans and policies

National Energy Policy 2010

Renewable Energy Master Plan 2019

5.4 Legal requirements

Generation

Distribution

Local content

5.5 Tariffs

Latest tariff change

Average retail prices

Expected developments

5.6 Renewable energy targets

5.7 Sector programmes

National Electrification Scheme

Ghana Energy Development and Access Project

MCC Ghana Power Compact

5.8 Major adverse incidents affecting IPPs

Ameri IPP renegotiation

Tema Osonor Plant Ltd expropriation'

6. FROM THE NEWSLETTER

MAP: ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE

MAP: OIL AND GAS INFRASTRUCTURE

7. GAS AVAILABILITY

7.1 Overview

7.2 Demand and supply surplus/deficit

7.3 Imports/exports

7.4 Major upcoming projects

7.5 LNG/regasification facilities

7.6 Gas infrastructure



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Overview

8.2 Selected existing generation projects

Akosombo Hydropower

Bui Hydropower

Ameri Aboadze Gas

8.3 Selected pipeline generation projects

Cenpower Kpone Gas

Bridge Power LPG Phase I

Amandi Energy Gas

8.4 Selected key developers

Cenpower Generation

Endeavor Energy

Karadeniz Energy

Lekela Power

eleQtra

8.5 Selected key financiers

World Bank Group

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

China Development Fund

9. TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION

9.1 Overview

9.2 Interconnections

Power pools

Imports/exports

9.3 T&D losses

9.4 Planned grid improvements

Utility project pipeline

GRIDCo transmission upgrades and installations

Grid improvement programmes

Ghana Energy Sector Transformation

Initiative Project

Electricity Distribution System Reinforcement and Extension Project

10. OFF-GRID

10.1 Overview

10.2 Electrification & access rates

10.3 Selected off-grid players/initiatives

10.4 Barriers to entry



11. CAPACITY AND GENERATION

11.1 Overview

11.2 Supply and demand

11.3 Data tables



Companies Mentioned



Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa)

African Development Bank

APR Energy

Bui Power Authority

CDC Group

Cenpower

China Development Fund

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

eleQtra

Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF)

Enclave Power Company (EPC)

Endeavor Energy

Energy Commission

FMO

GE

Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo)

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Ghana Natural Gas Company (Ghana Gas)

Karadeniz Energy Group

KfW

Lekela Power

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Millennium Development Authority (MiDA)

Nedbank

Northern Electricity Distribution Company (Nedco)

Overseas Private Investment Corporation (Opic)

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)

Rand Merchant Bank

Sumitomo Corporation

Tema Osonor Plant Ltd

Volta Aluminium Company)

Volta River Authority (VRA)

West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPCo)

World Bank

