Design, Research, Promotional & Consulting Services - Worldwide Market Analysis (2014-2024) Featuring WPP, Deloitte, Omnicom Group, PwC, Ernst & Young, and More

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the design, research, promotional and consulting services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global design, research, promotional and consulting services market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global design, research, promotional and consulting services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global design, research, promotional and consulting services market.



Companies in the design, research, promotional and consulting services market are shifting from the traditional per-hour and per-month revenue model to a value oriented revenue model. In line with increasing wages and pressure from clients to decrease pricing, many companies are shifting towards value-oriented billing.



Value-oriented billing is easy to apply in markets such as management consulting and market research since the value (such as tax savings, damage awards, ad placements or the size of an acquisition or merger) is often explicit. It is expected that more design, research, promotional and consulting service providers will shift to value-based pricing as they try to become advisors rather than just service providers.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider professional services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The design, research, promotional and consulting services market section of the report gives context. It compares the design, research, promotional and consulting services market with other segments of the professional services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, design, research, promotional and consulting services indicators comparison.

Scope



Companies Mentioned: WPP PLC, Deloitte LLP, Omnicom Group, PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, design, research, promotional and consulting services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Segments

11.1. Global Photographic Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Portrait Studios Services, Commercial Studios

11.2. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Marketing Research And Analysis Services, Translation Services, Public Opinion And Election Polling

11.3. Global Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Advertising Agencies, Promotional Products, Public Relations, Direct Mail Advertising, Billboard & Outdoor Advertising, Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms, Print Advertising Distribution

11.4. Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Social Sciences And Humanities Services, Physical And Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences Services, Biotechnology Services

11.5. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Site Remediation Consulting Services, Others - Environmental Consulting Services, Water And Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence

11.6. Global Management Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy Advisory, Other Consulting Services , HR Advisory

11.7. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Interior Design Services, Graphic Design Services, Industrial Design Services, Fashion And Other Design Services

11.8. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Engineering Services, Architectural Services, Laboratory Testing Services, Surveying & Mapping Services, Building Inspection Services, Geophysical Services, Drafting Services



12. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Metrics

12.1. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



WPP PLC

Deloitte LLP

Omnicom Group

PwC LLP

Ernst & Young LLP

