Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Forensic accounting, forensic accountancy or financial forensics is the specialty practice area of accounting that describes engagements that result from actual or anticipated disputes or litigation. This report focuses on the global Forensic Accounting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Forensic Accounting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
Ernst & Young
PwC
Deloitte
KPMG International
FTI Consulting
Kroll
AlixPartners
Control Risks
K2 Intelligence
Grant Thornton
BDO
Alvarez & Marsal
Nardello
Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA)
Charles River Associates
Berkeley Research Group
Hemming Morse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Criminal and fraud investigation
Bankruptcy proceedings
Risk management

Risk Management occupies the largest market share segmentation, Criminal and Fraud Investigation
Type is growing fastest

Market segment by Application, split into
Large Businesses
Government
Insurance Professionals
Small Businesses
Legal Professionals
Individuals

Individuals accounted for the largest share of applications at 35.28%

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Forensic Accounting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Forensic Accounting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix

