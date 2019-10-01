100 iDrink IoT Machines Have Been Installed in Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung and Kaohsiung, to Reach 300 iDrink IoT Machines in Taiwan in 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SUIC and iDrink have completed the installation of one hundred units of iDrink IoT smart beverage vending machines in bars and restaurants in four smart cities in Taiwan: Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. Cities that are leading in both technological capabilities and local implementation, as Taiwan is highly ranked in taking the lead in “smart city” development.

SUIC and iDrink are taking advantage of the up-trend in the global demand for intelligent dispensing solutions in several industrial segments including public entertainment, theaters, fun zones, restaurants and retail outlets, pubs, KTV's, hotels, supermarkets, corporate offices, hospitals, airports, cafeterias, etc. driven by modern urbanization and digitization in virtually everywhere in the Asia Pacific. iDrink IoT smart beverage vending machines adopt smart technologies, including its own Drink Coin crypto and iCloud cloud computing management system, that help these enterprises with iDrink IoT machine safety, augment for easy vending of their beverages, enhance customer engagement, and thereby drive sales and profitability. Recent market studies show that the intelligent vending machine market is expected to exceed USD30 billion by 2024, and the food and beverages segment comprises the highest demand.

"iDrink IoT smart beverage vending machines, Drink Coin, and iCloud cloud computing management system form a flexible, economical, and resilient single network architecture, providing value to businesses and consumers."

iDrink IoT machines sales are at an average of 20 to 40 cups daily per machine, each machine generating sales revenues of TWD60,000 to TWD120,000 per month, and these 100 machines are expected to provide gross profits of TWD 36 million to TWD 72 million each year.

iDrink Self-Service Food Ordering Machines, POS Systems.

SUIC and iDrink teams have developed a digital payment dedicated mobile app that transmits information using ultrasound as a technology protocol with multi-factor authorization and unique identifiers for faster-tokenized payments of iDrink IoT smart machines for seamless O2O user experience. Ultrasonic communication uses sound to transfer data and works with ~19 kHz frequencies. At the same time, SUIC and iDrink own over twenty technologies and patents in 20 countries and regions. Thus, the iDrink IoT smart machines can be equipped for use as self-service food and drinks ordering machines in restaurants, bars and other places of business. This self-service app receives ultrasonic waves via customers' mobile devices, phones, tablets, etc. The businesses, restaurants, shops, etc. do not have to purchase additional equipment to operate this iDrink Self-Service system app as this function can be programmed directly into the iDrink IoT smart machines. These enterprises could save on labor costs in the process, and at the same time, obtain customer data more efficiently and safely, eliminating security concerns and risks of data compromise.

The self-service market is valued at more than USD 24 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd.

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan (“iDrink”) designs the iDrink IoT Smart Vending Machine, for the global trillion-dollar beverage industry, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain-enabled iDrink IoT Smart Vending Machine. iDrink IoT Smart Vending Machine is a beverage vending machine and a cryptocurrency mining machine, as well as a O2O digital currency ATM terminal. This smart machine manages real-time inventory information, track fleet of beverage suppliers, offer a myriad of data about its consumers’ habits and spending through a seamless cryptocurrency payment system, using business intelligence and analytics solutions with Internet of Things (IoT), Bluetooth and RFID tags.

iDrink IoT Smart Vending Machine is the world’s first-ever beverage E-commerce and social exchange platform, a smart IoT vending machine first of its kind! iDrink will construct a O2O ecosystem by making available the iDrink tokens and coins to users worldwide. Thus, connecting its blockchain technology with the IoT through Bluetooth on smartphones and other devices. To learn more, please visit www.idrink.com.tw

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides Venture Financing and Blockchain services to five sectors including: “Logistics & Trade”, “Vehicle & Transportation”, “Finance & Coin”, and “Medical & Healthcare”, and a new addition, “Fintech.” The addition of the Fintech sector to SUIC’s Blockchain services includes a comprehensive update in which SUIC will build up its own internal capabilities by actively starting a Blockchain training program, developing a 3rd generation Smart Contract Blockchain under the SUIC brand, and using these capabilities to offer a comprehensive ICO consultancy. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of blockchain services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company’s diversified portfolio of technologies and consulting services in these sectors. As one of the first publicly traded technology companies, SUIC serves as an innovative leader by integrating these five sectors. To learn more, please visit https://sinounitedco.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what the management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

