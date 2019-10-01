Baby Prams and Strollers Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Baby Prams and Strollers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Baby prams and strollers refer to the transport mediums used for carrying the babies. Pram refers to the perambulators that used for carrying the infants. A stroller is typically designed for carrying the small children up to the age of three years. The baby prams and strollers are well equipped with safety accessories like safety belts and harness to ensure the optimum safety of the babies. Often, the prams and strollers also come with a canopy or hood to provide better protection to the infants.

The hand pushes vehicles for the babies, and young infants are of distinct types specially designed for different age groups. Innovations and technologies are recently being incorporated into the baby prams and strollers to make the parenting activities easier. The emergence of eco-friendly prams, as well as strollers, is a recent addition to the global market. The global market of baby prams and strollers is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of the innovative features of enhanced security and multi-functionality is a key market driver of the global baby prams and strollers market. Increasing concern about the safety of babies and young infants further propels the market growth. Growth in the number of nuclear families, the growth of single parents, and the fastening pace of life increases the demand for baby prams and strollers. Lack of skilled labor and high costs associated with the raw materials are the major limitations that hamper the market growth across the globe.

The key manufacturers in the Baby Prams and Strollers include :-

Goodbaby International, Combi, Seebaby, Newell Brands, Artsana, Ningbo Shenma Group, Zhongshan Baobaohao, Dorel Industries, Emmaljunga, Peg Perego, Pigeon, Evenflo, Joovy, Kolcraft Enetrprises



Market Classification

The global market is classified based on product type, end-user, sales channel, and region.

Depending on the product type, the global baby prams and strollers market are segmented into comfort strollers, comfort prams, tandem strollers, buggies, and 3-wheeler strollers. The comfort strollers are the leading segment of the global market, owing to its convenience and safety features. The 3-wheeler strollers are anticipated to witness maximum growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global market is segmented into 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-24 months, and above 24 months.

The sales channel of baby prams and strollers include baby boutique stores, mass-market stores, online retailers, and specialized stores.

Regional Market Analysis

Depending on the geography, the global baby prams and strollers market are segmented into the North America region, Asia Pacific region, Europe region, the Middle East and Africa region, and the Central South America region. Europe occupies the leading position in the global market owing to the rise in demand for multi-functional and convenience prams and strollers in the region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth due to the increase in the disposable income of the people. The increase in the number of babies across the different regions of the globe will increase the demand for the global market.

Top Industry News

Land Rover and iCandy launched an all-terrain baby stroller. The stroller is designed in such a way that it allows the parents to take their infants anywhere outdoor. The style and functionality are carefully designed to deliver optimum convenience. The pushchair also has a rucksack to help in the storage of all that baby needs.

