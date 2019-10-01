Drug Discovery Software Market thriving Worldwide during 2019-2025|key Players,Major Application,Development and Revenue

The Drug Discovery Software Market report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspect.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Discovery Software is used to create formulas and to develop new medicines for different health conditions. Besides, the software is used to test whether the newly developed medicine will be useful or not. Most of the pharmaceutical drug manufacturing companies are now using such software. The reason behind this is the software automates and offer innovative technology which can dramatically cut down the entire process of medicine development and its testing.

It supports the entire process and workflow of drug researchers and scientists. Besides, the software aggregates and analyse different disease, chemical, drug, and more. The rise of drug manufacturing industry has positively affected the demand for such software. In future, the Global Drug Discovery Software market will witness steady growth.

DSG Drug Safety has launched its new eCaseLinkTM Safety system which will streamline the process of reporting, data entry, safety record, and document storage process. It will speed of drug discovery and testing process, offering more time to scientists to work on new projects. The system records the SAE information and allows manual data entry. Apart from this, the company is also working on a new system which will be an upgraded version of eCaseLinkTM. It will be launched in the market soon. It can handle complex protein-ligand data structure.

Major Key Players

Epocrates

MicroTracker

DrugPatentWatch

PEPID PDC

AtomWise

InSilicoTrials

Thermo Scientific

AutoDock

CCD Vault

Compound Assist

DrugDev Spark

DSG Drug Safety

Global Drug Discovery Software Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

CROs and Universities

Companies

Testing Labs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

