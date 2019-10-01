Sanitary Napkins Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sanitary Napkins – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

October 1, 2019

Global Sanitary Napkins Industry Market Research Report 2019

Overview:

Sanitary napkins are the primary part of feminine hygiene. Sanitary napkins are excellent absorbent pads used by a woman during the menstruation cycle. Sanitary napkins and Tampons are commonly used by a large section of women residing in the world. Sanitary napkins are the best option to control the menstrual flow, hence there is a huge demand for this product. Globally, more women are getting educated and aware of the benefits associated with female hygiene products. People in the Asia Pacific still prefer sanitary pads over tampons. Sanitary napkins are generally available in most of the supermarkets, medical stores, and convenience stores.

These napkins are prepared with plastic, cellulose, and cotton. The leading manufacturers are anticipated to focus on untapped rural areas and improve their corporate social responsibility activities associated with women's hygiene. Some of the crucial product innovations done by sanitary napkin industry include fragrant napkins, wings napkins, panty liners, quilting of the lining, and reduction of pad thickness. Traditionally, sanitary pads were produced by rayon and hydrophilic wood pulp. These materials were considered ineffective to absorb fluids. Nowadays, manufacturers are utilizing non-woven materials and superabsorbent polymers which absorb fluid faster as compared to the conventional sanitary napkin.

Furthermore, these materials minimize the thickness of the pad, making it more preferable. All these factors are anticipated to drive the global sanitary napkins market. The sanitary napkin market is driven by numerous factors such as a transition in preferences regarding sanitary pads, a rising number of working women, enhanced awareness about female hygiene, and growing incidences of cancer in women. Furthermore, government subsidies and initiatives are motivating organizations to conduct hygiene campaigns in the rural areas and devise marketing policies to improve the perceptions of women and enhance their self-esteem, thus accelerating the growth of sanitary napkin market.

Major Players in Sanitary Napkins market are:

OB

Hospeco

Winion Sanitary Napkin

Kotex

P&G

Unicharm

LG

Kao

Winalite

Market segmentation:

The global sanitary napkin market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the product type, the sanitary napkins can be classified into-

Cotton Soft Type Sanitary Napkins

Dry Mesh Sanitary Napkins

Cotton Sanitary Napkins

Various kinds of sanitary napkins are available in the market. Primary varieties of sanitary napkin include thin pads, gel-based pads, wing pads, great absorbents, cotton-filled pads, extra-large pads, liners, scented pads, etc.

Based on the sales channel, the global sanitary napkin market can be segmented into-

Retail Outlets

Online stores

Market players are developing advanced strategies to advertise and promote their products over online platforms. Leading brands are offering great deals and discounts on the online purchase of sanitary napkins.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific are the main regions driving the sanitary napkin market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate huge opportunities for the sanitary napkin market during the forecast period. Usage of sanitary napkins is low in rural areas of Asia Pacific due to lack of awareness about menstrual hygiene. As a result, women face diseases like skin diseases, vaginal infection and uterus cancer. Rising initiatives from government, campaigns organised by NGOs and increased subsidy over the materials used to manufacture sanitary napkins are expected to drive the sanitary napkin market in the coming future.

Important Facts:

The government of India has taken an important step of cutting the price of its biodegradable sanitary napkins, titled as ‘Suvidha’, which are distributed from Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These sanitary napkins are priced from Rs.1 to Rs. 2.50 per piece. Further, the Jan Aushadhi Sugam mobile application has also been launched, making it convenient for the woman to be aware of menstrual hygiene. The application provides information related to medicines and female hygiene products available at these stores.

