Kuwait Plastic Pipes & Fittings Market Review 2012-2017 and Forecast to 2022

The report covers aspects such as plastic pipe market segmentation by type of pipes (UPVC, PE, CPVC, PP and others), by end user applications (water supply and sewage, plumbing, irrigation, chemical & oil and others), by market structure (organized and unorganized) and by domestic manufacturing and import.



The report also covers factors affecting pricing, common manufacturing standards, buying decision parameters, issues and challenges, growth drivers, Porter's five force analysis and import and export scenario along with competition landscape (competition stage, company position and parameters of competition) and major plastic pipes and fittings manufacturers in Kuwait (Aladasani Ent. Kuwait, National Industries Company, Khorafi Plastic Industries Co., Kuwait International Advanced Industries, Sulaiman Alqudaibi Co and CapTec PVC & PPR Factory).



The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. The report is useful for manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings and PVC, plastic resins to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Market Size



The Kuwait plastic pipe industry is at a growing stage with a steady growth rate. The market has witnessed growth in revenue year on year with positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017). Construction sector has been the major growth driver for the market in Kuwait. Concentration of population in governorates like Hawalli, Al-Farwania and Al-Ahmadi has led to the highest demand for plastic pipes and fittings coming from these regions.



In past few years, these regions have witnessed significant growth in construction of residential housing and commercial real estate. The demand for pipes and fittings in these areas is mainly for water supply, sewage and plumbing applications. The government under the Kuwait Development Plan (KDP) 2015-2020 has aimed for certain specific economic and social goal. The government intends to reduce its dependence on oil and diversify the economy. To achieve these goals, it has outlined several infrastructural projects for development of numerous industries.



Market Segmentation



The plastic pipe and fittings market in Kuwait is dominated by the demand for uPVC pipe, followed by PE, CPVC, PP and other type of plastic pipes respectively. uPVC pipes have high demand in the Kuwaiti market owing to the growth of the construction sector in the country. The residential housing and commercial real estate sector has grown with a steady pace in Kuwait.



In construction sector, pipes mainly have applications in water supply, sewage and plumbing. PE pipes in Kuwait mainly have their applications in oil and gas, chemical and manufacturing sector. The demand of plastic pipes for hydroponic irrigation is also gradually increasing in the country. A number of companies with their greenhouse and hydroponic farms have come up in the past few years.



Competition Landscape



The Kuwaiti plastic pipe and fittings market is largely concentrated with presence of around 15-20 organized players in the market. The market is dominated by the organized sector, however there is also presence of small manufacturers that manufacture only a single product and traders that deal in import of plastic pipes in the country. There exists high competition between the organized players for contracts and tenders issued by government department and big construction companies.



Major Pipe manufacturers include Aladasani Ent. Kuwait, National Industries Company, Khorafi Plastic Industries Co., Kuwait International Advanced Industries, Sulaiman Alqudaibi Co and CapTec PVC & PPR Factory.



Future Market Projections



The Kuwaiti plastic pipe market is expected to grow with a positive CAGR from 2018-2022. Majority of the demand is likely to come from water supply, sewage, plumbing and oil and gas applications. Demand from governorates like Hawalli, Al Farwania, and Al Ahmadi will dominate the Kuwaiti plastic pipe market owing to the concentration of population in these regions. Under the New Kuwait initiative the government will introduce several infrastructural development projects.



Projects have been initiated by the government for development of rail, sea port and airport infrastructure. As a result the market for pipes and fittings market is also likely to witness significant growth in the near future. Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) the government is encouraging private investments into various projects in the country. All these steps towards the development of various sectors will directly or indirectly help the plastic pipe and fittings industry to grow as well.



Companies Mentioned



Aladasani Ent. Kuwait

National Industries Company

Khorafi Plastic Industries Co.

Kuwait International Advanced Industries

Sulaiman Alqudaibi Co

CapTec PVC & PPR Factory

Key Topics Covered



Introduction on Kuwait Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

Value Chain

Manufacturing Process

Stakeholders in the Market

Market Size by revenue (2012-2017)

Market Segmentation on the Basis of Types of Pipes, Type of Market Structure, Type of End User Application

Factors Determining Prices of the Product

Competitive Landscape in the Industry

Shares and Company Profiles of Major Players in the Market

Common Manufacturing Standards Used

Growth Drivers

Issues and Challenges

Porter Five Forces Analysis

Future Outlook for the market (2018-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of type of pipes, type of market structure and type of end user application for the period

Snapshot on Middle East Plastic Pipes and Fittings market including market size by revenue (2012-2017), market segmentation on the basis of types of pipes, type if market structure, type of source and type of end user application

