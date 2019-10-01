Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Outlook to 2024 - Fourth Industrial Revolution & Increasing Demand of Smart UGV's Present Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: Focus on Mobility Type, Mode of Operation, Size, System & End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.26% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



What are the trends in the global unmanned ground vehicle market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global unmanned ground vehicle market?

Which end-user (defense and commercial) of the global unmanned ground vehicle market dominated in 2018, and what would be the expected scenario by 2024?

What was the revenue generated by the global unmanned ground vehicle market by mobility type in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global unmanned ground vehicle market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

Who are the key players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the unmanned ground vehicle companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the unmanned ground vehicle market?

North America dominated the global unmanned ground vehicle market with a share of 35.23% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the unmanned ground vehicle market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in defense in the country.



The global unmanned ground vehicle market has gained widespread importance owing to rising expenditure and modernization of defense industry. However, legal challenges surrounding the technology and challenge of navigating unmapped environment are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



The increasing demand for unmanned ground vehicle across different end-users is forcing the UGV manufacturer to develop the products with more advanced technologies. Moreover, the increasing demand for operational efficiency, growth in terrorist activities around the world, and demand for an autonomous control system are expected to drive the market.



Scope of the Market



The market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as mobility, mode of operation, size, system, end-users, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the unmanned ground vehicle market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The unmanned ground vehicle market is further segmented into mobility type, mode of operation, size, system, end-users, and region. The defense and security system dominated the global unmanned ground vehicle market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different end-user that includes defense and security and commercial. In the mobility segment, the market is segmented into wheeled, tracked, hybrid, and legged. In the mode of operation segment, the market is segmented into teleoperated and autonomous.



The unmanned ground vehicle market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market include General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ECA Group, Endeavor, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, QinetiQ Group, Clearpath Robotics, Oshkosh Corporation, RedSquared, and Seegrid.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Expenditure and Modernization of Defense Industry

1.1.2 Increasing Capital Investment for Robotics Technologies

1.1.3 Growing Demand for Autonomous System in Defense and Commercial

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Requirement for Developing Reliable UGV for Critical Missions

1.2.2 Navigating Unmapped Environment and Legal Challenges

1.3 Market Opportunity

1.3.1 Fourth Industrial Revolution and Increasing Demand of Smart UGV

1.3.2 Advent of Emerging Commercial Application



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.1.1 Industry Measures

3.1.2 Industry Technology Roadmap: Upcoming Technology

3.1.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Unmanned Ground Vehicle

3.1.3 Technology Trends

3.1.3.1 Packbot Family of System

3.1.3.2 Common Mobility Platform

3.1.3.3 Talon Family

3.1.3.4 APPLIQUE KITS

3.1.3.5 Mine Clearance System

3.1.3.6 Small UGV for Combat System

3.1.3.7 Autonomous Navigation System

3.2 Product Mapping with Respect to Payloads

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Technological Outlook for Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Autonomous Navigation System

4.1.2 Communication Link

4.1.3 Power Sources

4.1.4 Vision

4.1.5 Architecture

4.1.6 Soldier Machine Interface

4.1.7 Manipulation Advancements

4.1.8 Terrain Mobility

4.2 Capability Gaps in Autonomous Behavior Technologies



5 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, 2019-2024

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview



6 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by Mobility Type), 2019-2024

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Wheeled

6.1.2 Tracked

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.1.4 Legged



7 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by Mode of Operation), 2019-2024

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Tele-Operated

7.1.2 Autonomous



8 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by Size), 2019-2024

8.1 Market Overview

8.1.1 Small (10-200 LBS)

8.1.2 Medium (200-500 LBS)

8.1.3 Large (500-1000 LBS)

8.1.4 Very Large (Above 1000 LBS)



9 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by System), 2019-2024

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Payloads

9.1.2 Navigation and Control System

9.1.3 Power System

9.1.4 Others



10 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by End User), 2019-2024

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Defense and Security

10.1.1.1 Defense and Security Unmanned Ground Vehicle (By Application)

10.1.1.1.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

10.1.1.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal

10.1.1.1.3 Transportation

10.1.1.1.4 Combat Support

10.1.1.1.5 Fire Fighting

10.1.1.1.6 Others

10.1.2 Commercial

10.1.2.1 Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicle (By Application)

10.1.2.1.1 Oil & Gas

10.1.2.1.2 Fire Fighting

10.1.2.1.3 Chemical, biological, radiological and Nuclear (CBRN)

10.1.2.1.4 Physical Security

10.1.2.1.5 Agriculture and Domestic



11 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (By Region)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by End User)

11.2.1.1 U.S.

11.2.1.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by End User)

11.3.1.1 U.K.

11.3.1.2 Germany

11.3.1.3 France

11.3.1.4 Russia

11.3.1.5 Italy

11.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by End User)

11.4.1.1 China

11.4.1.2 India

11.4.1.3 South Korea

11.4.1.4 Japan

11.4.1.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest-of-the-World

11.5.1 Rest-of-World Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market (by End User)

11.5.1.1 Middle East

11.5.1.2 Latin America

11.5.1.3 Africa



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Role of BAE Systems in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

12.1.3 Financials

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

12.3 ECA Group

12.4 Endeavor (Now a part of FLIR system)

12.5 General Dynamics

12.6 Harris Corporation

12.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.8 John Bean Technologies Corporation

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.11 Oshkosh Corporation

12.12 QinetiQ Group

12.13 RedSquared (RE2) Robotics

12.14 Seegrid Corporation

12.15 Thales Group

12.16 Other Key Players

12.16.1 Dok-Ing

12.16.2 Howe and Howe Technologies

12.16.3 Icor Technology

12.16.4 Milrem Robotics

12.16.5 Reconrobotics



