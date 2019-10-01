Human DNA Vaccines Market 2019-2025 |World Business Overview,Status,Forecast,Key Players Analysis and Segmentation

The assessment and forecast of the Human DNA Vaccines Market have been studied on a regional and global basis.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report of the World Health Organization, the field of DNA vaccination is evolving rapidly. Vaccines currently being formulated use not only DNA, but also contain adjuncts that help DNA to enter cells, target it towards cells, or that may act as adjuvants in directing the immune response. Eventually, the difference between a complex DNA vaccine and a simple viral vector may not be clear. Many aspects of the immune response produced by DNA vaccines are not recognized. However, this has not constrained significant progress towards the use of this type of vaccine in humans.

The DNA vaccines market is experiencing rapid development owing to factors like reduced risk of infection compared to conventional vaccines, the property of special antigen targeting, and improved stability. Also, the relative comfort of large-scale manufacturing compared to the conventional approach and less storage requirement are some of the major market driving factors.

According to the research performed at the World Health Organization, almost 18 million people die due to the unavailability of proper treatment for infectious disease, which indicates the global burden of infectious disease. Thus, the growing burden of these diseases reflects numerous opportunities for DNA vaccines manufacturers.

Major Key Players

Merck

GSK

Sanofi

Zoties

Elanco

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Indian Immunologicals

Plumbline Life Sciences

Market segmentation

The global DNA vaccine market can be analysed based on the following segments-

Based on product type, the DNA vaccine market can be segmented into-

• Recombinant Protein Vaccine

• Gene-Based Vaccine

Based on important applications, the market can be segmented into-

• Human Papillomavirus

• Influenza

• HIV

Based on technology, the global DNA vaccine market can be segmented into-

• pDNA vaccines technology(Therapeutic technology, Preventive technology)

• pDNA delivery technology

