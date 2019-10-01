Sorghum Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Sorghum Market 2019

Sorghum is a versatile crop which can be used as a grain, forage, or sweet crop. It is one of the top five cereal in the world. Sorghum is believed to have originated in Africa. It has a lower feed quality than maize. The US is the largest producer of sorghum globally. Sorghum contains various nutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, fat, calcium, iron, vitamin B, and niacin. It contains about 10% protein and 3.4% fat. It is used in the production of different products such as edible oil, starch, dextrose, and alcoholic beverages.

During 2017, the human consumption segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the sorghum market. Factors such as the numerous health benefits of sorghum and the use of sorghum flour for cooking will contribute to the growth of this sorghum market share and size in the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

Chromatin

Associated British Foods

General Mills

Ingredion

Sai Agro Exim

Semo Milling

