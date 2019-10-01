Virtual Data Room (Software) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Virtual Data Room (Software) Market Trends, Forecast, And Opportunity Assessment (2019-2025)

The Virtual Data Room (Software) is an evolving market across the globe. A Virtual Data Room often referred to as VDR refers to an online repository of information that is widely used for the storage as well as the distribution of information. It is a type of online database used by enterprises for storing and sharing documents. VDR has become an important business tool for enhanced risk management of the organizations. Security of sensitive data has become of high importance for the different business houses necessitating the use of different software for the safety of their business deals.

The use of Virtual Data Room (Software) is increasing in recent years for securing the financial data of organizations and sharing important information with the parties involved in the business deals. The software allows only authorized users to access the electronically stored information on the server of a dedicated website. It has wide application in facilitating the due diligence process during venture capital transactions and mergers and acquisitions. The growing number of mergers and acquisitions as the most adopted growth strategy is a key driver of the global Virtual Data Room (Software) market.

The growing demand for an enhanced online environment that offers the security of sensitive information and only allows its sharing with authorized users is further boosting the market growth. The increase in the adoption of cloud technology also propels the market growth across the globe. The easy availability of vendors offering the software at reasonable prices is expected to increase its demand in the global market. The budget restriction of the small enterprises, however, remains a barrier that limits the growth of the Virtual Data Room (Software) market.

The key players covered in this study :- IDeals Solutions Group, Citrix Systems, SecureDocs, Safelink Data Rooms, ShareVault, CapLinked, EthosData, IdrShare, Sterling, Intralinks, HighQ Solutions, SmartRoom



Market Segmentation

The global market of Virtual Data Room (Software) is segmented based on deployment type, application, end-users, and regions.

Based on the deployment type, the global market is further divided into cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment. The segment of cloud-based deployment is expected to register the maximum growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the Virtual Data Room (Software) finds use in mergers and acquisitions, IP licensing, and analyzing joint ventures. The mergers and acquisition segment will witness the highest growth owing to the continuous growth in the number of mergers and acquisitions among different organizations.

Depending on the end-users, the global market is segregated into large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Regional Segmentation

Based on the region, the global Virtual Data Room (Software) market is segmented into North America, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Central and South America.

North America region is expected to be the leading segment across the globe in the coming years. The developed economies of the United States and Canada account for the leading position of the region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to occupy the second leading position due to the increasing use of the software in different enterprises.

Industry News

Recently, Securedocs, a leading player of the virtual data room provider, launched a built-in Q&A tool that can be directly accessed from the virtual data room. The due will assist in making deals faster and enhancing the overall due diligence process. The addition of the tool will help the business manage the Q&A process securely and efficiently.

